Did you know?

It takes just $60 to save a preborn baby from abortion. But with nearly a million babies facing abortion this year, we must act now. Your $60 gift today will provide an ultrasound to a mother considering abortion and help her choose life. Don’t delay, save a life.

GIVE NOW
Choose the amount you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png

Did you know?

It takes just $60 to save a preborn baby from abortion. Your gift today will provide an ultrasound to a mother considering abortion and help her choose life.

GIVE NOW

Choose the amount
you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Themes Covered:  
Adaptability Ages 0-3 (Baby/Toddler) Mental Health Spiritual Disciplines Spiritual Life

Bible Verses for Depression: A Parent’s Guide

Bible verses offer solace for parents facing depression. Young woman kissing her newborn baby girl.

There is power in verses of the Bible that speak to depression.

The lady behind the checkout counter carefully placed my change into my palm. I could see suspicion in her eyes. Enunciating her words in a low tone she said, “I would say thank you, but I’m afraid you would bite my head off.” I had not uttered a single word. Apparently, I didn’t have to. My countenance was shouting at everyone around me, step back, there’s a storm brewing! The dark cloud I was under was clearly visible, even to strangers. Stunned at her assessment of me, I grabbed my groceries and dashed out the door.

That encounter left me shaking my head all the way home. As far as I was concerned, I was just in a quiet, albeit solemn mood. In reality, it was my first encounter with postpartum depression.

As soon as I stepped in the door I dropped my groceries on the kitchen table, and went over to my sleeping newborn. Scooping her up into my arms, I held her tight and began waltzing her around the living room. In that moment, I clung to two things: my precious newborn and my heavenly Father. As I slow-danced with my baby girl, I began to hum in worship and praise, suddenly I was filled with gratitude for her sweet breath and chubby-cheeks.

Parenthood is a beautiful journey. And yet, when dealing with any kind of depression alongside young children, it can feel overwhelming. Using Bible verses, when fighting depression can provide a beacon of hope, guidance, and comfort. The Bible is not silent on the topic of depression. Let’s look at some of the more helpful Bible verses for depression.

Understanding Depression and the Power of Scripture

Depression is often a misunderstood condition. As parents, depression can compound our everyday struggles, causing a sense of isolation. When that happens, remember, experiencing depression does not indicate weakness or lack of faith.

You are not alone. Many of God’s people, including King David, Elijah, and Jeremiah, faced periods of profound despair. Let’s delve into the power of these Bible verses on depression, and bring them into our own lives.

Finding Solace in Bible Verses for Depression

Deuteronomy 31:8: “It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.”

This reassures us that God is always with us, even in our darkest hours. We are reminded that we are never truly alone in our struggles.

Psalm 34:17-18: “When the righteous cry for help, the Lord hears and delivers them out of all their troubles. The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.”

Even in times of profound sadness, or grief, God hears our cries. Not only does He hear us, but He draws nearer to us. This has been a passage that I have held onto in some of my darkest hours.

Matthew 11:28-30: “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”

Maybe even more so, as parents dealing with depression, this invitation from Jesus brings tremendous relief, if we accept it. It reassures us that Christ understands what we are going through, that He does not add to the weight we carry, instead, He offers us His strength and rest.

Try incorporating these scriptures into your daily life. Meditating on these verses during times of prayer, posting them in places where you see them often, or saying them out loud as affirmations.

Practical Steps for You in Managing Depression

While turning to Bible verses for depression is an important spiritual practice, it’s wise to pair this with practical actions.

We are spiritual beings, made in the image of God, to commune with Him. Nonetheless, we are in physical bodies that we can not neglect. Here are some practical steps you can take to help manage depression.

Establish Routine: Structure can provide a sense of control and normalcy for both you and your children. Try to maintain consistent mealtimes, bedtimes, and other daily activities.

Practice Self-care: As parents, we often prioritize our children’s needs above ours. Mothers are particularly guilty of this. But remember, taking care of your physical and mental health is crucial. Try to make time for activities that relax and recharge you. You will be giving your children the best version of you if you do.

Connect with Others: Reach out to friends, family, or support groups. Sharing your experiences can relieve feelings of isolation and provide practical help. You might be surprised how many others have experienced the same thing. Don’t discount the value of a empathic friend.

Seek Professional Help: Depression can be a serious condition, and it’s essential to know when to seek help from mental health professionals. They can provide necessary therapies and treatments, and also offer strategies for managing depression while effectively parenting.

Children Can Bring Healing

Stay Active with Your Children: Engage in physical activities with your kids. Whether it’s a walk in the park or a game of catch, or waltzing around the living room, these activities can boost everyone’s mood.

Be Honest with Your Kids: Age-appropriately explain your feelings to your children. It can help them understand your situation and can also teach them empathy and emotional understanding–two valuable life skills.

Carving Out Time for Scripture and Meditation: When You Don’t Feel Like It

Remember Psalm: 42-11: “Why are you cast down, O my soul, and why are you in turmoil within me? Hope in God; for I shall again praise him, my salvation and my God.”

While you may not feel like singing and dancing, especially with children clinging to your knees, or begging for another cracker, praise and worship opens a weary heart to His guidance.

Being a mom or dad is a full-time job. Finding time for personal spiritual practices such as reading your Bible and meditation can feel like an insurmountable task under the weight of depression. Yet, these moments of quiet reflection can be a healing salve to your soul.

Promotional ad for the book Beauty in the Browns

Here Are Some Tips to Incorporate Scripture Reading and Meditation into Your Daily Routine

If you’re finding it challenging to set aside time for these practices, you’re not alone. However, the beauty of faith is that it’s not confined to specific times or places. God’s presence and the wisdom of His Word can be sought and found in the everyday moments of life.

1. Start Small: Don’t put pressure on yourself to spend hours in prayer or meditation. Even a few minutes each day can have a significant impact on your mood and outlook.

2. Choose a Regular Time: Having a set time each day for scripture reading or meditation can help make it a habit. It could be first thing in the morning, during the children’s nap time, or just before bed.

3. Use Technology: There are numerous apps and online resources that offer daily Bible verses, reflections, and meditations on Scripture. These can be especially useful during those times when you’re feeling particularly low or overwhelmed.

4. Involve Your Children: If your children are old enough, involve them in your scripture reading time. This can be a bonding time for your family and a practice they can take with them into adulthood .

5. Short but Sweet: Focus on a single verse or passage. Reflect on it throughout the day, turning it over in your mind. A verse that particularly speaks to us as parents as we look at the problems of the world we are raising our children in, rather than dwelling on the evil, we can cling to Psalm 46:1-2: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear though the earth gives way, though the mountains be moved into the heart of the sea.”

His Burden is Light

6. Seek Grace, Not Perfection: Remember that your worth is not based on how often or how long you read the Bible or meditate. God’s love for you is unchanging and not dependent on your actions.

7. Pray: Prayer is simply a conversation with God. Tell Him your struggles, your fears, and your needs. You don’t need fancy words; just speak from your heart.

Remember, depression is a formidable opponent, but it doesn’t diminish your value as a parent or a child of God. The Bible tells us in Romans 8:38-39, “For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

The journey of parenthood while dealing with depression, whether it is postpartum, or grief, can be daunting. Please know, you are not alone. Your struggles are seen, understood, and there is help available. Parenting with all its highs and lows, is held in the hands of our loving God. Your faith, resilience, and love for your children are a testament to the strength God the Father, gives you every day.

©2023 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Scripture quotations are from the ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®), copyright © 2001 by Crossway, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. Used by permission. All rights reserved. May not copy or download more than 500 consecutive verses of the ESV Bible or more than one half of any book of the ESV Bible.

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Customize your library of parenting resources:
Select
  • by...
    Age & Stage
  • by...
    Building Block
  • by...
    Parenting Q&A
  • by...
    Parenting Trait
  • by...
    Topic

    • About the Author

    Read More About:

    AdaptabilityAges 0-3 (Baby/Toddler)FaithMental HealthParentingSpiritual DisciplinesSpiritual Life

    You May Also Like

    Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
    About Us
    Shows & Podcasts
    Shop
    Donate
    Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
    • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
    Sign Up
    Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
     | 
    Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
    Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin