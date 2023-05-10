Build Your Child’s Confidence Through Chores

“Me do.” My toddler pushed away my hand and reached for the zipper on the front of her fuzzy, footed pajamas.

Does a parent insist on helping or let those immature fingers take twice as long to do what I can do in a heartbeat?

Remembering I am raising adults, whenever possible I allow my child to do what they can for themselves. Investing time now to teach a skill saves countless hours in the future and equips my child with essential abilities. But the biggest benefit is how a child is impacted by being able to do things independently. Confidence is built when we know how do to something. When we can trust ourselves to accomplish what we set out to do.

My daughter knew how to do laundry so when the child she was babysitting got sick, my daughter confidently put the bedding into the wash and remade the bed for her small charge. She is the favorite sitter because she learned and practiced skills at home that she will use where ever she goes the rest of her life.

Children feel secure when they know they are an intrinsic part of the family. Chores provide opportunities to build confidence as a child learns life-long skills, demonstrates mastery, and is a participating and important part of the family. Relationally, when responsibilities are shared, everyone better remembers that I am the mom, not the maid.

Encourage your child’s development by allowing him to do the tasks he is able to do for himself.

Clearly and gently teach your child age appropriate skills.

Have fun working together.

Recognize effort with words like, “You did very well.” Their confidence grew as a result of knowing they could do a lot of valuable life skills.



To Introduce a New Skill

Break tasks into simple steps

Do the task together until your child is proficient

Don’t require perfection

Praise effort

Don’t redo your child’s work

Inspect what you expect

Post a chore chart each child can follow without daily reminding. Use pictures for younger children. For instance, a drawing of a bed reminds a preschooler to make the bed. The figure of a dog, cat, or goldfish represents feed your pet.

Once a child proved their dependability at home by doing their chores and schoolwork without being told (aka, nagged), they earned the privilege to work outside the home. They were the favorites for pet sitting and caring for the mail and houseplants when neighbors traveled.

As your child grows and gains abilities, continue to develop confidence through age appropriate skills. Here is a general list of what children are commonly able to do after receiving nurturing instruction:

What Chores Three-year-olds Can Do

Straighten bedroom

Vacuum bedroom

Wash mirrors and easily reached windows

Use washer and dryer for simple loads of laundry

Easy sewing like replacing buttons

Basic repairs using a hammer and nail

Clean inside and outside of car

Chores for Children Ages 10 to 12

Care for own clothes

Organize bedroom and study area to personal preference

Change bedding

Mow the yard

Earn money by completing extra chores

Learn to budget and manage own money

Make baked goods

Plan, purchase, prepare, and clean up a meal

Learn to define, write out, and arrange the steps to accomplish a goal

Plan and organize a special event like a birthday party

Chores for Teens

Care for room and personal belongings

Participate in personal Bible study

Take responsibility to complete or get help with homework

Earn money with a part-time job

Learn to do savings and banking

Purchase clothes that fit family standards of modesty

Handle own calendar and make calls to schedule appointments

Research colleges to consider with parent

Select parent-approved mentor

When your child asks to learn a skill, whenever possible, accommodate the request. Parents are the natural teachers in a child’s life, nurturing a child’s naturally developing independence. As their abilities increase, so does their confidence.

For parents, there is a continual balance of protection without overprotection; of helping and teaching without rescuing by doing much that your child can do himself. As often as possible, celebrate these natural progressions to independence. The goal of parenting is to work ourselves out of a job as our child transitions into adulthood and becomes a contributing member of society with their own personal relationship with God.