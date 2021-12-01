Focus on the Family Christmas and Holiday Gift Guide

Focus on the Family’s 2021 Christmas and Holiday Gift Guide hopes to make this year’s shopping thoughtful, age-appropriate, and most importantly Christ-centered. In Focus’ Parenting Department, we know the struggles that might come with knowing how to approach gift-giving with your family.

Our Christmas and Holiday Gift Guide is broken down by specific age and stage. So, you can find the perfect gift for your toddler and teenager at the same time. From a Clubhouse Magazine subscription to your preschooler’s first Bible to the perfect devotional for your young adult child, we have something for everyone in your family!

This Christmas season, give your children a gift that will help them discover the why behind Christmas instead of focusing on the what.

Holiday Gifts for the Whole Family

As Christmas approaches, doing something as a family is the best way to create meaningful memories and encourage everyone to remember the reason for the season.

Advent Calendars

Adventures in Odyssey Advent Calendar

For your younger children, doing an Advent calendar this holiday can be a great segway to understanding the purpose of Christmas.

Allow your children to participate in the opening of each day. As they discover the devotions and activities, encourage them to ask questions about the purpose of an Advent calendar. These discussions can be a great way to guide your children to a thankful heart for the season.

If you have older children, an Advent devotional book can be a great alternative to an Advent calendar since your older kids will have a wider understanding of the gospel. Starting your meals with these devotionals can get your older kids talking about the purpose of Jesus’ birth.

Christmas and Holiday Gift Guide by Age

Expecting Parents to First Year

Expectant Parents Book

Although getting a gift for your young one is the first thought you may have for this holiday season, it is important to prepare for this gift of life. Give yourself a gift this Christmas and read about the ways you can start preparing for your little one. Whether the baby has been born yet or not, reading this book will give you good parental perspectives.

Baby & Child Care: From Pre-Birth Through the Teen Years

Alongside the preparation for your baby while in the womb, there will be obstacles in the first year and beyond. Having a book that covers all the ages and stages in your child’s life is extremely beneficial. Whether you are a parent to be, or you know some expecting parents, this can be a great gift for this Christmas.

2-3 Years Old

When thinking about gifts for toddlers in your life, help them start a foundation for their understanding of the Bible. This Bible for babies is a great introduction to the Word of God. Also, it is a biblical way to teach numbers and colors as well.

Alongside learning numbers through different stories from the Bible, there are some beginners reading books for your children to go through. As your toddler starts to read, these books can provide the necessary next steps to teach them more about significant Bible characters and stories.

4-7 Years Old

The Jesus Storybook Bible

As your kids begin to grow older, their ability to understand the word of God will grow as well. Using a storybook Bible can help them grasp the goodness of the Lord. This introductory Bible is another great gift for your young ones. This Bible encourages your kids to dig deeper. It is also a great way to bond as you read it to your kids.

Adventures in Odyssey: 90 Devotions for Kids

To help your younger kids dive into the word, there are age appropriate devotionals they can dig into. Beyond that, your children’s favorite characters from Adventures in Odyssey lead them through the devotionals. From here, you can begin to interact with your kids on a deeper and spiritual level.

Adventures in Odyssey Fan Gear (Apparel and Accessories)

Adventures in Odyssey T-Shirt

If your child is a fan of Adventures in Odyssey, the fan gear is the perfect gift for your children. This gear includes from mugs, hats, shirts and more! These gifts will be treasured as they continue to listen to the many adventures found in this audio series. Check out the link below for possible gifts for your young one.

Preteen/Tween (8-12 Years Old)

Clubhouse Magazine Subscription – 12 Issues / 1 Year (Magazine)

Focus on the Family Clubhouse bursts with faith-building fun for your preteen. Each monthly issue of this award-winning magazine is packed with stories of ordinary kids doing extraordinary things for God. Also, the magazine has Average Boy’s hilarious adventures, character-building fiction, delicious recipes, jokes, puzzles. And exclusive Adventures in Odyssey content that you can’t find anywhere else. Reinforce traditional values and ignite your kids’ faith with Clubhouse.

The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis (Book Series)

The Chronicles of Narnia

The Chronicles of Narnia have enchanted millions of readers for over sixty years. Here is a world where a witch decrees eternal winter and where there are more talking animals than people. Not to mention the battles are fought by Centaurs, Giants, and Fauns. Not only will these books captivate your preteens, you can have conversations about good and evil.

Adventures in Odyssey Children’s Bible

This children’s Bible combines the bestselling, kid-friendly New International Reader’s Version text with more than a thousand features to excite and encourage your kids to read and apply the Scriptures.

In addition, this Bible includes color maps highlighting the key events from both the Old and New Testament. There are also eight illustrated stories with Adventures in Odyssey characters “joining in” by means of Whit’s invention The Imagination Station.

This Bible helps your kids memorize God’s truth and apply it in thought, word, and action in your life. You will soon find yourself caught up in the grand adventure that life with Jesus is meant to be!

Teen (13-18 Years Old)

The Chosen: (Novel, TV Series, DVD Collection)

The Chosen

Who is this Rabbi? Why does He talk to people with such compassion? How does He speak with such authority? Simon and the early followers of Jesus were regularly confused by His upside-down teachings.

The novel depicts Jesus in rich color and detail and invites you to walk in His footsteps. Enrich your faith and understanding of the Bible with this beautiful novel. And, learn more about this Jesus with additional resources here from The Chosen season one!

Brio Magazine for Teen Girls – 6 Issues / 1 Year (Magazine)

Brio means vigor, full of life. And our magazine is designed for today’s teen girls will give them exciting, vivacious, faith-based articles. Also, Brio contains DIY, music and entertainment features, and more fuel to energize your teen daughter’s life.

Parent’s Discussion Guide Included FREE with your Brio Magazine subscription. We will email you a parent’s discussion guide each month before your issue arrives. This guide will prepare you to answer your teen girl’s questions and start life-changing discussions about life and faith.

Mere Christianity & The Screwtape Letters

In the classic Mere Christianity, C.S. Lewis explores the common ground upon which all of those of Christian faith stand together. Mere Christianity provides an unequaled opportunity for believers and nonbelievers alike to hear this powerful apologetic for the Christian faith.

The Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis is a classic masterpiece of religious satire that entertains readers with its sly and ironic portrayal of human life. Narrated from the vantage point of Screwtape, a highly placed assistant to “Our Father Below”. At once wildly comic, deadly serious, and strikingly original, this book is an engaging account of temptation and triumph.

Adult Children (19+ Years Old)

Welcome to Adulting by Jonathan “JP” Pokluda (Book)

Welcome to Adulting

Every day, another Millennial becomes an adult. For many young people, the transition is a bumpy one, containing opportunities to make mistakes and bad choices. But sometimes we make it harder than it has to be. Combining entertaining stories, insights from the Bible, and compelling evidence from research, the author lays out a roadmap for how to navigate life as an adult.

Anyone struggling to find a footing in the world of adult life will welcome this witty, non-patronizing guide as a gift this holiday season.

The ESV Illuminated Bible places the full ESV text alongside over 500 elegantly hand-lettered gold ink illustrations by renowned artist Dana Tanamachi. This Bible provides generous space for additional notes, prayers, and designs. Also, the Bible invites readers to creatively engage with and reflect on the beauty of God’s Word.

God is With You Every Day: 365 Day Devotional by Max Lucado (Devotional)

God is With You Every Day: 365 Day Devotional

Max Lucado has a brand-new 365-day devotional called, God Is With You Every Day . Explore Max’s signature reassuring and encouraging voice, paired with the practical and relevant messages from God.

This devotional begins each week with a prayer and scripture, followed by six days of devotions and scripture for reflection. This book is wonderful for anyone who wants a fresh infusion of faith to start each day. Also, this devotional helps those walking through difficult seasons of life such as loneliness, grief, or change.

Final Thoughts on the Holiday Gift Guide

This holiday gift guide is intended to provide gifts that point back to the reason for the season. While searching for gifts for your loved ones this Christmas season, the most important thing to do is remember why we celebrate Christmas to begin with. It isn’t for the presents, the hot cocoa, or the dazzling holiday lights. It is to celebrate and remember the most important birth in history: the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.