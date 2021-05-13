Have Faith in God: 9 Bible Verses to Bless Your Kids

How can you pass along a strong Christian faith to your kids? One of the best ways to do so is by helping cultivate their love of God’s Word. With that in mind, here are nine verses from the Bible that you can use to encourage your kids. Build them up with Scripture so they can fulfill the command of Jesus found in Mark 11:22: “Have faith in God.”

Romans 10:9

“…if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” Romans 10:9, ESV

This is the foundation of our faith. Jesus, fully God and fully man, came to Earth, lived a perfect life, and became the atoning sacrifice for our salvation. Not only that, but he conquered death through his resurrection and made a way for us to be reconciled with God.

Ephesians 2:8-9

“For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.” Ephesians 2:8-9, ESV

This Bible verse is a great reminder to our kids that our faith in Jesus Christ saves us and is the gift of God alone. There is nothing we can do to earn salvation and, while that can be a concept that some will struggle with, it is a liberating testament to God’s power and love for us.

Hebrews 11:6

“And without faith it is impossible to please him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him.” Hebrews 11:6, ESV

Here we are told the importance of faith. God loves us and desires a relationship with us. If we don’t have faith in God, how could we hope to have a relationship with him?

2 Corinthians 5:7

“…for we walk by faith, not by sight.” 2 Corinthians 5:7, ESV

2 Corinthians 5:7 is a great reminder of where we put our hope. It is easy to rely on our own view of things, but that can be deceiving. We don’t always know or understand the reason for our circumstances. That is why it is so important to rely instead upon an all-knowing and all-powerful God.

Galatians 2:20

“I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.” Galatians 2:20, ESV

This is a beautiful verse that communicates how we can have the kind of faith that Jesus speaks of in Matthew 21:21. When we accept Christ, he lives within us and can help us do all sorts of things we could never do on our strength alone. We “live by our faith in the Son of God.”

1 John 5:4

“For everyone who has been born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world—our faith.” 1 John 5:4, ESV

No matter what is going on in the world around us, our faith is the key to overcoming it. Our faith allows us to bring the love of Jesus to the world and to see hearts and minds transformed for God’s Kingdom!

Ephesians 6:16

“In all circumstances take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming darts of the evil one…” Ephesians 6:16, ESV

Paul references faith as an important piece of the armor of God. It is our shield which allows us to defeat all of Satan’s attacks. Think of Peter, who walked on water while keeping his eyes on Jesus. Only when he looked away did he begin to sink. Our own strength will fail, but God’s strength never fails.

Jeremiah 29:11

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” Jeremiah 29:11, ESV

Jeremiah 29:11 provides a wonderful promise from God – that he cares and has a plan for us. Even in the most difficult of circumstances, we can trust that he is in control and is working to bring about his goodness in our lives.

1 Peter 1:8-9

“Though you have not seen him, you love him. Though you do not now see him, you believe in him and rejoice with joy that is inexpressible and filled with glory, obtaining the outcome of your faith, the salvation of your souls.” 1 Peter 1:8-9, ESV

Finally, Peter gives us a few verses that perfectly describe our hope and our reason for faith: the salvation of our souls. The opportunity to be witnesses for Christ here on Earth and to be with him in eternity. Though we do not see Jesus in the physical sense, we believe in him and keep our faith in him.

Encourage your kids to hold fast to the hope of Christ and to lean on Bible verses like these to bolster their faith in every season of life. In this way you will “train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it” (Proverbs 22:6, ESV).