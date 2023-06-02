Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Themes Covered:  
Ages 13-18 (Teen) Everyday Parenting Parenting Techniques

Not Enough Time in the Day?

Sometimes it feels like there’s not enough of us to go around because parenting is nonstop. Use these strategies to go from restless to resting in God’s peace as a parent.

I stumbled down the stairs in an early Monday morning stupor. Mornings aren’t my strong suit, and it takes time for me to feel lucid. I closed the bathroom door for my first trip of the morning, only to hear my teenage daughter yell up the stairs, “Mom, did you wash my gym clothes?”

Within seconds, I heard her brother bellow, “Mom, if you are picking me up early today, I need a note.” I’d only been in the bathroom for a minute before eight-year-old Erica began knocking on the door announcing that her two-year-old brother was awake and had produced a very dirty diaper sometime during the night.

I closed my eyes. Can’t I just have two minutes alone in the bathroom?

To parents, it sometimes feels like there’s just not enough of us to go around. Parenting is nonstop. Not only that, it seems that just when we get a routine figured out, our kids hit a new phase, and we have to re-strategize all over again. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed, anxious and just plain worn out. There’s just no time to do it all.

In all my years of parenting, I’ve found that while the family landscape changes as the kids change, there are some unchanging principles that help us manage our time and energy well. They move us from reactive to proactive. From anxious to calm. From drowning to swimming. These strategies were game-changers for me:

Change the Schedule

Kids take time. Babies blow out their diaper just as you’re buckling them in their car seat. Toddlers can’t find their shoes. Grade school kids forget that today is show and tell. Teens and preteens spend more time in front of the mirror getting ready to go. Instead of expecting everyone to fit into the schedule you’re used to, be adaptable and proactive, adjusting your morning as often as necessary to accommodate the reality of your family’s stage of life. Double your prep time and give “getting out the door” a bigger window.

Increase Margin

Margin is the unscheduled white space in our lives. Margin is the space between our load and our limits. Just like the white space in the margin of a book, our lives need margin. Margin allows us to respond calmly, rather than reacting. It allows for the time to understand what’s going on in our child’s world rather than demand they fit into ours. Margin helps us to slow down, find balance, and lead well. To achieve margin, choose to schedule fewer events in your family’s already busy life.

Choose Only One Major and One Minor Outside Commitment

My friend Janine was 10 years ahead of me on the mothering journey. One sunny Tuesday morning, we were talking about balance.

“Jill, you’re capable of a lot of things, but are you called to them all?” she asked. Nobody had ever asked me that question. “I want to challenge you,” she said, “to commit to no more than one major and one minor responsibility outside of your home and family.”

Janine explained that a major commitment requires a regular obligation, such as teaching Sunday school every Sunday or leading a small group every week. Full-time employment is considered a major. A minor commitment is something we do occasionally, such as serving as a substitute Sunday school teacher or hosting a small group every other month in our home.

As I began to implement the “one major, one minor” principle, I recognized that I could only accept a new major opportunity if I let the current one go. The minors changed all the time, but I found I couldn’t pile them on top of each other.

For instance, I couldn’t provide snacks for the soccer team the same week I was hosting small group in our home. This principle restored much-needed balance to my life.

Choose Your Majors and Minors Carefully

If you choose to do one major and one minor, and a new opportunity doesn’t fit, then “no” is the needed answer. Yes, you’re capable and will likely be asked to do a lot of things. However, you are the only one who can see the big picture and take into consideration the physical and emotional needs of your family.

Ask yourself: Will saying yes to this require me to say no to my family in some way? If so, then “no” is the answer. When you say no, don’t feel like you have to give a specific reason or defend your answer. Simply respond with, “I can’t participate right now, but thank you for thinking of me.”

Your Role is a Higher Calling

Let The Eternal Mark of a Mom energize you as you fulfill your influential and invaluable role.
Purchase Today!

Give Yourself Grace

You like to serve well-balanced, carefully thought-out, home-cooked meals, but there are some nights that fish sticks and carrots will be just fine. You usually manage your kids’ screens well, but when you’ve had a hard day, then it’s okay for them to watch a few extra videos or have a little more time with the video game console.

Most of us would claim we don’t expect ourselves to be perfect. Our struggle with unrealistic expectations of ourselves becomes evident when we unfairly compare ourselves to perfection. That’s our first clue. By affording ourselves a little grace, and not constantly pursuing perfection, we can significantly reduce our stress.

Prioritize What’s Truly Important

People are more important than tasks. The more we learn to quickly identify what is most important, the less we’ll feel pulled in two different directions.

  • If I’m reading my child a book and the phone rings, I need to recognize that reading to my child is more important than answering the phone. (That’s why voicemail exists.)
  • If I’m talking with my teenager and a text arrives, the text can wait. Giving my full attention to my teen is more important.

With the invention of the smartphone we’re more accessible to the world than ever before. Use different notification sounds for family calls and texts. This helps to quickly discern what’s truly important and waiting for our full focus.

Find Rest for Your Soul

Our relationship with God often gets squeezed out when life seems out of control. When Jesus lived on this world, He had so many demands upon His time. However, He showed us that spending time with God was the key to being able to serve others, such as our kids, well.

  • Get up a little earlier. Or, carve out some time in the evening to open God’s Word and talk to Him about your day.
  • Put a Bible in every bathroom of your house to shore up your soul even in that quick moment alone.
  • Make the extra minutes count. Choose to read the book of Philippians while you wait in the carpool line or the book of James while your preteen is taking his piano lesson.

Most importantly, give God the worry — the restlessness — you’re carrying over your children. Place them in His hands over and over again. This is when we live out Matthew 11:28-29: “ Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.”

Copyright ©2019, 2023 by Jill Savage. Used by permission.

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Customize your library of parenting resources:
Select
  • by...
    Age & Stage
  • by...
    Building Block
  • by...
    Parenting Q&A
  • by...
    Parenting Trait
  • by...
    Topic

    • About the Author

    Read More About:

    Ages 13-18 (Teen)Everyday ParentingOver SchedulingParentingParenting TechniquesTime Management

    You May Also Like

    Busy Kids
    Priorities

    How to Help Your Overscheduled and Busy Kids

    God created each of our children with a unique set of gifts, talents, and interests. However, your child’s identity does not stop at what they do or how they spend their time. So often, busy kids find their worth and significance in what they do. Keep reading to explore some practical solutions to helping your children overcome their busy schedule, while also reinforcing that their identity goes beyond how they spend their time.

    March 9, 2022
    Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
    About Us
    Shows & Podcasts
    Shop
    Donate
    Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
    • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
    Sign Up
    Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
     | 
    Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
    Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin