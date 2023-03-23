You can transform our nation ... one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount
you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
You can transform our nation ...
one family at a time!

Give Monthly

Choose the monthly amount you'd like to give.
$15
$30
$60
$120
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Themes Covered:  
Parenting Techniques Respect Spiritual Growth

How to Teach Your Kids Patience

Help your kids understand the importance of patience through these age-appropriate activities.

“Dad,” my daughter groaned, “Mom picked me up late again.”

“Really?” I replied. “Aren’t you fortunate!”

“Huh?”

“Kelsey, the day is coming when you’re going to get married. And the man you marry is going to inconvenience you, frustrate you, perplex you and even anger you. You know why?”

“Yes, James 3:2 — ‘We all stumble in many ways.’ I’ve heard you say it millions of times.”

“Right. How providential, then, that God has given you two very imperfect parents who sometimes unintentionally teach you the necessity of patience!”

As my kids matured, I often stressed that the relational skills they developed as brother and sister, son and daughter, would come in handy when they became a husband or wife, father or mother.

Chief among these skills is patience. Patience is revealed in the long-suffering, slow-to-anger attitude God displays toward us. Consider this stunning example from Nehemiah 9:17-18: “You are a forgiving God, gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love. Therefore you did not desert them [the Israelites], even when they cast for themselves an image of a calf and said, ‘This is your god.’ “

From this we learn that patience is a gentle, forgiving attitude toward someone — even in the face of blatant disobedience. (It doesn’t get much worse than making a false god.)

Family life grows miserable without patience because, as Scripture says, “We all stumble in many ways.” Since we all struggle with sin, our relationships need patience in the same way an engine needs oil — without it, the friction will cause an explosion.

Do our kids see us reacting to our spouses’ foibles by belittling them or gossiping about them on the phone, or are they seeing us respond with patience? Just as important, do they see us respond to their failures with the same attitude in which God treats us?

Responding with patience isn’t easy. At times it will go against everything we’re feeling, but patience is worth the effort it takes to cultivate. It strengthens relationships, feeds our joy and ushers peace into our homes.

The following activities and discussion questions can help you talk about these ideas with your kids. Let’s teach, and live, patience.

—Gary Thomas

Key Points

  • Patience is a gentle, long-suffering attitude toward others
  • Patience brings peace and joy to our relationships
  • Family life gives us many opportunities to grow in patience

Family Memory Verse

Proverbs 15:18
“A hot-tempered man stirs up dissension, but a patient man calms a quarrel.”

Scripture Study

For a more in-depth look at patience, read these Bible passages:

  • Proverbs 19:11
  • Ephesians 4:2
  • Colossians 3:12
  • 1 Thessalonians 5:14
  • 1 Timothy 1:15-16

 

Preschool Activity
School-Age Activity
Tween Activity
Time With Your Teen

Preschool Activity

Patience, for a preschooler, is learning to wait for something that he wants right now. Since waiting involves time and a young child struggles to understand the passage of time, approach this theme in two ways.

First, create a timeline of your child’s day from morning to night. Take pictures of everyday events and display them on a wall in chronological order. If your child wants to jump ahead to playtime or to a special activity you have planned for later in the day, return to the wall and show her the series of events that will occur between now and the awaited activity. Explain that having patience means being able to wait and to do things in the order that your parents or God has set for you, instead of doing what you want to do now. It may be hard, but waiting is often best for your life.

For a second way to explore this concept, invite your child to bake cookies with you. Gather the ingredients and talk about how it would taste to eat the ingredients before they are combined to make cookies. Let your child taste a fingertip of baking soda to illustrate the point.

Then mix the ingredients, form the dough into cookies and put them in the oven to bake. Remain in the kitchen with your child and gaze at the baking cookies through the oven window. Talk about what is happening to the dough as it bakes. Ask your child how it feels to wait, and reward her patience with fresh-baked cookies.

D’Arcy Maher

 

School-age Activity

To help your child understand what it means to be patient, plant some seeds in a small pot. Choose fast-growing plant seeds, such as radishes or string beans. Work together to fill the pot with dirt, then plant and water the seeds.

Talk about how it takes time for the plant to grow. We can’t speed up the process by pouting or throwing a fit. Similarly, we often cannot change situations or people by getting upset. But we can choose to be patient with others, just like we’re patient with the growth of the sprouting plant.

Together, think of ways your child can be patient. (For example, being kind to a younger sibling who does things slowly, or waiting without complaint while Mom prepares supper.)

Leave the pot in a visible, sunlit spot, and have your child water it daily. After a couple of days, call your child’s attention to the dirt and ask if he can see any signs of growth. Discuss how patience doesn’t rely on visible results. When you finally do see the plant begin to sprout, talk about the growth that has been happening below the surface as your child has patiently watered the seed. Point out that patience allows us to see many positive things “sprout” in our lives.

—Meghan Harney

Navigate family life with grace and love!

Daniel P. Huerta, Focus on the Family's Vice President of Parenting, presents a collection of seven powerful character traits designed to help parents grow and thrive while raising Godly children.
Order Today!

Tween Activity

Try this activity to get your tweens talking about the power of patience.

Gather everyone in your living room. Designate a wall as “1 — EASY” and the opposite wall as “10 — HARD.” For each situation below, have children rank how easy or difficult it is to be patient by standing in a corresponding spot between the two walls:

  • When my sibling messes up my stuff
  • When my mom is late picking me up from school
  • When my friends are angry or short with me
  • When my parents won’t buy me what I think I need
  • When people annoy me

Encourage kids to explain their rankings. Afterward, ask:

  • What situations make you feel impatient toward friends or family?
  • What situations do you think would cause others to be impatient with you?
  • Who is patient with you? How do you feel when that person acts patiently toward you?

Read Proverbs 15:18 and 1 Thessalonians 5:14. Ask:

  • What makes it easy or difficult to live out this advice?
  • What are a few ways we can encourage patience toward each other this week?

Wrap up this time with your tween with a prayer, asking God to help you and your family extend grace toward people who sometimes try your patience.

—Mike Nappa

Time With Your Teen

The apostle Paul must have understood family dynamics when he exhorted believers to “be patient, bearing with one another in love” (Ephesians 4:2). And King Solomon’s family interactions may have inspired him to wisely state, “A hot-tempered man stirs up dissension, but a patient man calms a quarrel” (Proverbs 15:18).

Teens and parents can push each other’s buttons in ways that challenge their relationship. Add to that the customary friction between siblings, and family life provides ample opportunity for each of us to practice patience.

Does your teen understand the connection between practicing patience today and reaping the benefits both now and later? Showing patience toward family members will “calm a quarrel” today even as it builds character that will last a lifetime.

Take advantage of teachable moments to discuss with your teen the benefits of patience. Together you can make the connection between being patient, or not, and the natural consequences. Consider issues like the current divorce rate (relational), illnesses associated with stress (physical) and the increase in road rage (emotional). Ask your teen what he sees as the benefits of being patient.

If your teen expresses frustration with his current lack of patience, offer hope by reminding him that the development of patience is a life-long pursuit. We all know it would be easier if God gave us instant patience as an answer to prayer, but it’s usually not that quick and easy. Patience is a trait that is learned over time, a fruit of the Spirit that is evidence of God working in us.

Be patient with each other and you’ll reap the benefits — both now and later.

—Alex McFarland and Pam Woody

“Practicing Patience,” the compiled article, is copyrighted © 2011 by Focus on the Family. “Practicing Patience,” the opening article, is copyrighted © 2011 by Gary Thomas.  “Preschool Activity” © 2011 by D’Arcy Maher; School-Age Activity © 2011 by Meghan Harney; “Tween Activity” © 2011 by Mike Nappa; “Time With Your Teen” © 2011 by Alex McFarland and Focus on the Family. Used by permission.

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Customize your library of parenting resources:
Select
  • by...
    Age & Stage
  • by...
    Building Block
  • by...
    Parenting Q&A
  • by...
    Parenting Trait
  • by...
    Topic

    • About the Author

    Read More About:

    ApologeticsGrowing Your Faith TogetherParentingParenting TechniquesParenting TraitRespectSpiritual Growth

    You May Also Like
    Abortion

    Tim Keller on the Image of God

    What happens in a society that got its idea of human rights from a belief in the image of God, that all people are created in the image of God?

    November 23, 2022
    entertainment and worldview
    Connecting with Family

    Entertainment, Worldview, and Your Family

    What is a worldview and how does it impact how we view our family and our consumption of entertainment? Discover how you can find meaning through building a strong foundation and worldview upon the Christian faith.

    August 30, 2022
    Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
    About Us
    Shows & Podcasts
    Shop
    Donate
    Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
    • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
    Sign Up
    Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
     | 
    Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
    Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin