Strategies for Growth and Learning: Help for Helicopter Parents

Elementary school kids – growing through activities

I went to watch my elementary aged son play football. I kept weaving in and out of the crowd trying to see him. He looked small compared to the other boys in the huddle. We played football in the backyard, but this was different. My heart sank when while chasing after a player, one of the larger kids knocked him off his feet.

I wanted him out—now! When my son got back up, a chunk of grass still hanging from his facemask, he had a huge grin. Eventually, his team gave him the nickname “Rudy” because of his great attitude. He never gave up.

In sharing this scenario with Tim, he talked about the natural process we work through as parents to help prepare our children for responsibilities. It is:

Parent will do the task for the child and the child observes.

Parent works with the child.

Parent observes and inspects the child’s work.

Child owns the task. Parent offers guidance and suggestions only as needed or asked for. The parent cheers on his child’s effort.

Tim said parents can engage in progressive responsibility building from about age two on. At each stage, a parent can gauge if the child is ready for the next challenge. First, ask what is the next logical step? Second, have the child try. If the child succeeds—cheer him on. If the child fails—work through the situation with them. Does he need more training? Or should he take a step back? Is this part of the learning process? Finally, remind them hard is good and failure is a normal part of healthy growth and learning.

Despite the bruises and grass stains, my son learned to be tenacious. In short, he learned a faithful attitude through the challenges. Tim’s concept helped. It was an important part of my son’s growth and learning and it happened as I let go.

Middle school tweens – learning through relationship

When my daughter started junior high, she anticipated making new friends. We talked about basic friendship skills: smile, say hi, listen to others and find activities together. That was the easy part.

The tough part came when my daughter friended a “popular” girl. Unfortunately, it became clear the girl didn’t care about my daughter. Moreover, another family ended their association with the popular girl because they worried for their daughter. I understood their concerns. I wanted to say the same thing, but my daughter asked to keep the relationship.

There were ups, but many downs. When the tears came, I felt so frustrated. I wanted to storm into the middle school and point my finger at this girl. How could she be so unkind? It also frustrated me—why would my daughter let someone treat her this way? She knew better. As a result, I wanted to take action.

Again, Tim Sanford shared about the natural progression in growth and learning regarding relationship skills. First, share the skills of friendship. Second, start conversations on when to use these skills. Finally, examine it with her. Some questions to ask could be:

When you tried sharing an activity together, what happened?

How did you feel?

Is this something you would want to repeat or not?

It’s helpful to have her articulate what she is looking for. She may not realize it until she has said it out loud. The progressive nature of having skills, to applying skills and then testing the use of those skills is important in middle school.

Although the popular girl never fully became the friend my daughter hoped for, I saw a change in her. Hurt, in this case, was a good teacher. In high school, she made better choices. She had a new frame of reference. I’m thankful my husband and I didn’t rob her of the opportunity for growth and healthy learning.

High school teenagers — Strategies when things go wrong

My son took an advanced class in high school. He did well in junior high; therefore, we didn’t expect any issues. My husband and I were surprised when we received notification of a failing grade. We didn’t know about his struggles. Frankly, I panicked. What would happen? Was his future at risk?

Tim talked about helpful strategies for growth and learning when the outcome is not what we hoped. There is a progressive process we can use. He suggested the following:

Interest – What interest would your teen like to try?

– What interest would your teen like to try? Steps to take – Explain what he will need or the steps to take.

– Explain what he will need or the steps to take. Try it

Trial and Error – Learning through trial and error means there is a 50% chance to fail. Above all, remember failure happens. It is OK.

– Learning through trial and error means there is a 50% chance to fail. Above all, remember failure happens. It is OK. Progressive steps – Introduce one step at a time. Let him practice before adding more. Did he experience success? – Inspect his work and cheer him on. Did he experience failure? – Offer suggestions. Go back and try a smaller step. Does he want to quit? – Acknowledge his feelings. Determine together the right time to quit—usually after the season or original commitment is complete. Then, check once more time to see if it is truly something to quit.

– Introduce one step at a time. Let him practice before adding more. Build – As smaller pieces are mastered, add in more complexity or more difficulty.

– As smaller pieces are mastered, add in more complexity or more difficulty. Competence – Acknowledge his competence and encourage character growth. Praise who he is becoming not only the wins or losses.

– Acknowledge his competence and encourage character growth. Praise who he is becoming not only the wins or losses. Confidence – Notice and acknowledge the new confidence and the journey to get there.

As we talked with our son about the failing grade, we discovered homework patterns working against him he could change. In addition, ways to be a self-advocate. We pulled out lessons from the experience which is a life skill for everyone. We all learn and grow more from failure than success. Failure is not harm. It hurts, but it does not devastate us.

We want to protect our children. Yet, being controlling or eliminating all difficulties can hurt the maturing process. Remember, the end goal is for our children to learn and grow into healthy, confident adults.