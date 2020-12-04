To the 2020 Moms,



You did it. You had your baby during a worldwide pandemic and shutdown. You attended birthing classes via Zoom. You delivered and trusted your newborn with people whose faces you still haven’t seen. You navigated an ever-changing school format with your kids. You became a teaching assistant, substitute teacher, teacher, principal, and after-school activities coordinator, all while continuing to work.

You figured out Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and the hundreds of other new ways to communicate with people. You consoled your teens when they learned their high-school graduation wouldn’t be what they had always thought. You kept your kids busy with crafts and playing outside. You figured out how to go to work every day with your husband and kids next to you at the kitchen table. You learned way more than you ever wanted to know about toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Your relationships with your friends changed. You learned how to care for your parents and grandparents from farther away than you ever wanted to.

People told you that you should probably be overwhelmed, anxious, and worried. You weren’t. You found encouragement, Mom, in knowing the Lord turns all things for good. This unexpected time with your children was precious and you remembered that. You loved every baby coo, messy art project, and conversation with your kids. Those frustrating work meetings followed by silly smiles from your toddler were totally worth it. You worked hard to be grateful for every day.

Yes, it was hard. Yes, it was frustrating. But it was worth it.

2021 may not be very different from 2020. But you certainly are. You discovered you’re stronger than you ever thought possible. You learned about the skills and talents you never knew were inside of you. And your faith is firmer in the Lord.

So here’s a little encouragement for you 2020 moms. Let’s go. Let’s do this.

