Custom CSS of Section contains Conditional Preview for See Life Campaign Elements

SAVE LIVES!
See Life 2021
Double your gift now!
Yes, I will help save babies from abortion!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Focus on the Family
Helping Families Thrive
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Share Your Story Header CTA is Shown by Optimize Experiment in FOTF Container

A Parent’s Guide to Marijuana and Marijuana Use

  • By Dr. Edwin Leap
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Header Image for an Article
Marijuana continues to grow as a socially and legally accepted drug. Read our parent's guide to marijuana to help in facing these situations.

Imagine a medication that is natural, widely available, and reportedly has a multitude of positive effects.  Everyone says it will reduce anxiety, improve your appetite, stop nausea, and even prevent seizures. That sounds wonderful, right?

Then, imagine learning the same all-natural drug everyone says is wonderful, has significant side effects.

It turns out this drug increases anxiety, reduces motivation, and negatively impacts IQ. The drug can contribute to violent behavior, hallucinations, and fatal accidents. Finally, the drug’s users can consistently experience intense abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting.

If you can imagine both scenarios, you have a little glimpse into the experiences of marijuana. But, even then you still might need a parent’s guide to marijuana and marijuana use.

Why is there a Need for a Parent’s Guide to Marijuana?

Over the decades, marijuana use has gone from being a drug that was publicly disapproved and criminally condemned to a substance increasingly accepted both socially and legally.  As an emergency physician working in the ER, I see many patients who regularly use marijuana, and some of them come to me with complications they don’t associate with the drug.

To illustrate, some time ago I asked an ER patient, ‘How often do you smoke?’  His response: ‘Not much, maybe five times a day.’  In his world, that wasn’t much.  When discussing side effects with another patient in his 30s, he told me, ‘I’ve been smoking weed since I was 9 years old, and it is NOT the problem!’  

In other words, the patients I see often look to other reasons for their troubles before addressing their marijuana use.

Many of us grew up in social and religious environments believing that anyone who used drugs was simply evil. And this black and white view of the morality of drug use is sometimes the easier and more comfortable conclusion.

But the compassionate truth we need to offer a hurting world is that people often seek out drugs because of a variety of problems.

People could be combating stress, anxiety and prior physical, emotional, or sexual trauma. In an era of broken homes and relationships, it’s easy to see why an ‘acceptable’ drug like marijuana would be attractive.

Obviously, there are those who experiment and enjoy the drug. But I suspect more users than we realize, especially younger users, desire an escape. The allure of a drug that will mitigate anxiety, or mask inner pain is extremely powerful.  

Unfortunately, while it may numb anxiety, marijuana reduces motivation, among other negative impacts. 

But why does this matter? 

Effects of Marijuana Use

For everyone, healthy living includes purpose, goals, and socialization. Each of these habits can help reduce anxiety. Those struggling with mental health issues believe marijuana will help, or at least can’t hurt, their problem.  Sometimes, medical professionals even say that it will help anxiety or depression. 

Unfortunately, prolonged marijuana use not only contributes to anxiety, but also connects with several troubling developments, such as:  

  • Significant psychosis
  • Schizophrenia
  • Aggressive or violent behavior
  • Delusions and hallucinations

Frequently, marijuana use is described as a kind of ‘self-medication’. It’s no secret seeking help from a psychiatrist when battling mental ailments can be difficult.

However, marijuana use is not the answer.

Contrary to popular belief, marijuana is addictive to some users, and increasingly so the longer they use it.  Here are a variety of negative results that can stem from frequent and prolonged marijuana use.

  • Permanent loss of cognitive function. 
  • Slower reaction times and processing ability, which can result in devastating accidents.
  • Negative effects on the neurological development of the fetus when mothers use the drug.   

7 Traits of Effective Parenting Assessment

Good parents aren’t perfect. There’s no formula to follow, but there are ways you can grow every day. Focus on the Family’s 7 Traits of Effective Parenting Assessment gives parents an honest look at their unique strengths, plus some areas that could use a little help.
Take the free Parenting Assessment

A Parent’s Guide to Marijuana’s Growing Influence

While news reports and advocacy groups cite marijuana’s benefits, what I see within my profession are negative outcomes caused by attaching false hope to a substance. And it often comes at a great cost. We can’t delude ourselves. Marijuana is grown and sold for profit, not for the long-term benefit of consumers.

Marijuana’s prevalence extends to the checkout aisle of every local grocery store and pharmacy, where CBD products are sold for pain control, nausea, anxiety, heart health, acne, and a host of other problems. It’s even available for pets!

And yet, there isn’t much research so far that CBD has any significant benefit. Will we find that it does?  Maybe. We just aren’t there yet. Nevertheless, CBD shops pop up everywhere, reinforcing the deception that marijuana itself is a harmless, legitimate medication. 

Above all else, the truth matters. And it is well documented that marijuana use produces a fair amount of suffering. This does not stop at medical suffering. In fact, marijuana use can connect to social suffering in terms of functional impairment, joblessness and even crime records for DUI. 

Furthermore, within younger populations, we must consider both immediate and long-term effects.  Without an honest discussion of this drug, we will watch numbers of young men and women live intellectually and socially impaired lives. 

Strategies for Parents and Their Approach to Marijuana

Through my profession and faith, I desire to see individuals stop their drug and substance abuse for a few reasons. I hope that they can be healthy. That they can thrive. Ultimately, so that they can be the person God made them to be. And free from confusion, suffering and dysfunction brought on by drug use and abuse.

These are stressful times for children. Television, movies, and youth culture increasingly normalizes drug use. Specifically, marijuana use can become a difficult topic for your child to discuss while at school or with friends. Explore the following tips in our parent’s guide to marijuana for approaching conversations with your kids.

Talk

Talk to your children about substance issues such as marijuana. And allow them to talk about it.  More importantly, have regular discussions about potential stressors.  Young people face enormous pressure to fit in with others. Through peer pressure, drug use can unfortunately slide into these spaces.

Create environments to develop healthy conversations surrounding marijuana use and substance abuse. Point your children to scripture for guidance on how to approach situations involving marijuana and substance use. Read through passages such as 1 Peter 5:8 and 1 Corinthians 6:19-20. Discuss why the Lord cares about our bodies, minds, and spirits.

Research

Make sure you do your research! Consult credible scientific resources when discussing topics such as marijuana use with your kids.  They want more than ‘this is bad because I told you so.’  They deserve our honesty and diligence. 

Through scripture, we see multiple moments where God and the Apostles advise us to remain watchful. Colossians 4:2 says, “Continue steadfastly in prayer, being watchful in it with thanksgiving.” 1 Corinthians 16:13 continues this line of thought in saying, “Be watchful, stand firm in the faith…Let all that you do be done in love.” Remember to communicate love and care to your kids in these conversations rather than enforcing rules without compassion and open discussion.

Observe

You know your children. But sometimes we can miss things as parents. Read through this list of behaviors that might be clues about something going on under the surface. While not all of these indicate that your child is using drugs, they are sometimes symptoms of potential drug use. 

  • If their behavior is off or if they are increasingly secretive
  • Your child’s thinking seems clouded or confused
  • A decrease in social interactions
  • A dip in your child’s grades or academic performance
  • A significant alteration of sleep schedule
  • Unexplained abdominal pain or excessive vomiting
  • Increased anxiety or withdrawal

Model

Open communication with your children about how they handle the stresses of life is critical. And so is talking about the dangers of marijuana is important. But if your kids detect anything in your life that smells like hypocrisy, they will tune you out. 

To a young person, hypocrisy doesn’t necessarily mean that they must see you using marijuana yourself. For example, some Christians consume alcohol without concerns of conscience. But if children see their parents misusing or abusing alcohol, they can easily shrug off messages marijuana (or other substances).

“Do as I say, not as I do” has never worked. Ever. Let your children see you model how they should live. That doesn’t mean you have to have a spotless past. Or that if you made mistakes with marijuana yourself in your younger days you should pretend, they never happened. It’s what you’re doing today that counts most.

Finally, consider the possibility that your children may be facing difficult circumstances. Don’t confront your child in anger with a list of “Thou Shall Nots” and a negative tone. Rather, carefully approach them with love and patience if you suspect potential drug use.

Focus on communicating that scripture presents us with choices for our lives. Marijuana use concerns questions of control and influence. Together, your family can explore questions and conversations about what is best for everyone’s health, future, and relationship with the Lord.

Remember, if signs of mental health issues or suspected drug use are arising, always seek professional help from a psychiatrist. Focus on the Family offers a variety of resources, alongside our parent’s guide to marijuana, to help both you and your children.

© 2021 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Scripture quotations are from the ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®), copyright © 2001 by Crossway, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. Used by permission. All rights reserved. May not copy or download more than 500 consecutive verses of the ESV Bible or more than one half of any book of the ESV Bible.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

BoundariesDrugsIntentional ParentingParentingParenting TechniquesTeenagers

You May Also Like
Anxiety

Helping Teens With Anxiety

Here are several ways to help our teens change their anxious thinking habits and lead them toward a healthier mindset.

August 9, 2021
Little girl smiling
Humility

Teaching Kids How To Be Humble

The growth of humility in your child’s life will lead to positive development in many other areas of their character and relationships.

July 30, 2021
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin
Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 5: It’s Going to be Amazing!

After a couple has chosen life, hear the heartwarming stories of children that culture would have cast aside, yet are making tremendous impacts in their communities. Whether the diagnosis was adverse or the circumstances were difficult, these stories will inspire you to come along side of families who have chosen life!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 4: Sometimes the Choice is Hard

Hear real life stories of parents who have made the decision to choose life even though the circumstances were overwhelming. You’ll see why “ALL” life is precious to God and why choosing life is always the right decision!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 3: The Power of a Picture

Have you ever wondered what a baby looked like in the womb? With today’s technology, Moms and Dads can see the baby’s heartbeat, facial expressions, and movements! You’ll find out why more women choose life once they hear their baby’s heartbeat and realize it’s a real living human!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 2: Heroes Providing Hope

Discover the amazing work our PRC’s Directors, Nurses, and Volunteers are making in their communities! You’ll see firsthand testimonies of a PRC in action, and that there are other options outside of abortions! You’ll also discover how your family can support your local PRC!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 6: Families Helping Families!

So, after all you’ve seen through the SeeLife ‘21 Episodic journey; what can you do now? We’ll share how you can partner with some amazing organizations that are making significant impacts in the pro-life movement! You want to Celebrate Life!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others!