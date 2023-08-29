Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Themes Covered:  
Intentionality Parenting Techniques Spiritual Growth

Helping Children See God as Relevant to Their Lives

helping children see God. Young woman contemplating

Will your child someday leave Christianity behind? Give them a faith worth holding on to.

Will my child leave the faith?

Many Christian parents have asked themselves this question. Their anxiety is understandable. They’ve heard the stories of kids who’ve left home and announced that they would no longer follow the family’s faith. In our work with young adults, we’ve witnessed such stories too often. Despite the historical footprint of Christianity in America, its mark on today’s young people is not as visible as it has been with previous generations.

But there is hope. While church attendance may be down, it’s surprising how many of today’s young people pray and hunger for real answers. Many desire to live a meaningful life, one that helps mend a broken world. But they’re not sure how to do it. They haven’t recognized how the faith they were taught fuels an authentic life.

As parents, we can trust that God will continue to pursue the hearts of those who are wandering. And we can partner with Him to help our kids see His love, truth and wisdom as a relevant, authentic source of strength. Here are some principles to remember as you help your children develop a faith that is worth holding on to:

Help Children See God in Everyday Life: Making Faith Integral and Relevant

Apologist Sean McDowell hears a number of explanations for why young people leave the church. “It can be for moral reasons. … It can be relational, spiritual or intellectual,” Sean says. Still, he sees a common thread through the different stories: Young people don’t see a connection between what the adults in their lives believe spiritually and how these adults actually live. “They’ve seen how spiritual things help on Sunday morning and Wednesday night,” he says, “but don’t see how it translates into their everyday lives.”

As parents, we have the opportunity and responsibility to help our children see Christianity in a holistic and meaningful way, to recognize how God’s loving wisdom applies to how they compete on the field, how they behave at school and how they interact with others.

In other words, we should discuss everyday activities with our kids through the lens of God’s Word. Make it a lively, normal part of life. Be open to questions, especially ones that keep the conversation going. Sometimes it’s hard to believe, but teens really do crave spiritual conversations with the adults in their lives. Not lectures, but real conversations. God instructs us to talk about His truth every day with our kids (Deuteronomy 6).

We must also provide space in our kids’ schedules for growing their faith. If children invest most of their time in sports, music, gaming or anything else that overshadows developing their faith, then essentially that activity is more important to your family than spiritual growth.

If our kids’ faith is to last, they need to see the Gospel as the center of the home. It can’t be just a part of the family routine twice a week; it must be an essential foundation for all of life.

Raising Your Kids to Defend the Faith (1)

Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith

“Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith” is a series of five short videos that'll help get you started in teaching your kids the fundamentals of Christianity, so they can understand it, explain it, and defend it.
Sign up Here!

Help Children See God as Their Guiding Light: Navigating Life’s Challenges

A mother of three recently talked to us about her parenting journey. Mrs. Lee told us that she wishes she’d done better at helping her boys engage the culture, with all its pitfalls, risks and misguided worldviews. “I was more concerned with trying to protect them,” she told us. “My husband and I would freak out if the boys were around things we were trying so hard to protect them from. By the time they went off to college, it was a real culture shock.”

We’ve heard many moms and dads express similar thoughts. As parents, we can become so overly protective that we don’t lean into God’s protection for our children. We try to shield them from the consequences of their choices and from the challenges and obstacles of the world. But constant protection from a world that they will soon live in isn’t healthy for a child and his faith. Indeed, young adults from overprotective homes often end up rebelling, abandoning church or hanging out with the wrong crowd.

We must consistently show our kids that faith is compatible with the harsh realities of the real world. And not just compatible, but also essential for facing those challenges. When your child recognizes faith as a true source of strength — when it helps her overcome temptation, persecution, relationship problems or bad decisions — she is far more likely to rely on that source in the future.

Reaching Out with Authentic Faith

Dr. Ed Stetzer is the executive director of the Billy Graham Center for Evangelism and the author of numerous books on the spiritual shifts in our culture. We talked to Dr. Stetzer about the generational differences evident in today’s churches. One interesting difference is in the spiritual questions young people are asking.

Previous generations asked about the Bible’s trustworthiness, such as if Jesus truly rose from the dead. Today’s young people start with more foundational questions, such as “Does God really exist?” They have a “prove it to me” mindset. And since Christianity is not provable in the sense of hard scientific data, they look for consistency and authenticity. They want to see a faith that fuels real change, one that reaches out to love and serve others.

As you live the Christian faith with your family, remember that your kids are of a generation earnestly seeking to fulfill the words of 1 Peter 2:15: “This is the will of God, that by doing good you should put to silence the ignorance of foolish people.” If we are to help our kids see a faith worth holding on to, we must show them how that faith is lived out through our actions. Be a family that reaches out, a family that engages a hurting world. When we show concern and compassion for the needs of others, our kids are able to better recognize the love behind our actions. But they do need to see those actions.

God is on the March

As culture increasingly shifts toward an anti-Christian environment, God is calling our young people to a more authentic faith. He is calling them to rise from their slumber, to shed their self-entitled attitudes and reflect His love and truth. We must join this movement. We must help our children focus on more meaningful pursuits than their extracurricular activities, their circle of friends or the latest internet trend.

If we show young people the joy of reaching out — helping a group of less fortunate people or partnering with an organization bringing clean water to a village — their lives can change forever.

Adapted from Abandoned Faith: Why millennials are walking away and how you can lead them home, a Focus on the Family book published by Tyndale House. © 2017 by Alex McFarland and Jason Jimenez.

© 2017, 2023 Alex McFarland and Jason Jimenez. All rights reserved. Used by permission.

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series
Customize your library of parenting resources:
Select
  • by...
    Age & Stage
  • by...
    Building Block
  • by...
    Parenting Q&A
  • by...
    Parenting Trait
  • by...
    Topic

    • About the Author

    Read More About:

    ApologeticsGrowing Your Faith TogetherIntentionalityParentingParenting TechniquesParenting TraitSpiritual Growth

    You May Also Like

    moral compass: young girl running in the opposite direction of her peers.
    Biblical Principles

    Giving Your Kids a Moral Compass

    Every day, our kids face any number of culture-induced or immoral decisions. Here’s how to help them make moral choices on their own.

    August 29, 2023
    Connecting with Family

    Entertainment, Worldview, and Your Family

    What is a worldview and how does it impact how we view our family and our consumption of entertainment? Discover how you can find meaning through building a strong foundation and worldview upon the Christian faith.

    August 23, 2023
    A man and woman with their heads together, holding hands, and seeking spiritual unity in their marriage.
    Growing Your Faith Together

    Spiritual Unity: How I Built Trust in My Marriage

    Unity may not be synonymous with ease. And it may not always look like agreement. But you can cultivate true unity and spiritual intimacy in your marriage with a decided abundance of trust.

    August 18, 2023
    Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
    About Us
    Shows & Podcasts
    Shop
    Donate
    Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
    • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
    Sign Up
    Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
     | 
    Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
    Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin