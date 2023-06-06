Spiritual Growth Through Teachable Moments

Teach your children about God in a way that captures their attention and changes their lives.

A rainbow, a tube of toothpaste, a holiday dinner — how can these ordinary things be used to teach kids about the Bible? They can all be used to illustrate a “teachable moment.” The teachable-moment method of faith building enlightens your children about God in a way that captures their attention and changes their lives. No lectures, manuals, or rolling of the eyes. No kidding!

The Impact of Age on Teachable Moments

The approach to creating teachable moments may vary based on your child’s age. What works for a preschooler might not strike a chord with a teenager. So, you need to tailor your teachable moment to the comprehension level and interest of your child.

Your children will learn biblical principles that they’ll never forget.

A “teachable moment” is like creating an on-the-spot commercial for biblical principles using simple, everyday language, and familiar objects. If you see a beautiful tree growing near a lake, for example, you can point it out. It’s an opportunity to say, “Isn’t that tree magnificent? God says that people of faith are like that tree. Trees stay strong because they grow near the water. People stay strong when they grow closer to God.”

Once you discover the three ingredients of a teachable moment, you will have a method to make a life-changing spiritual impact through everyday events. A teachable moment gives you the resources to make the Bible relevant right now, this very moment.

Teachable moments are perfect for working or single parents. Busy parents who don’t have a lot of free time to build a spiritual legacy. They can be incorporated into any family routine, no matter how busy. Teachable moments require no preparation. In fact, they often work best when you’re driving in the car or just having plain old fun with your kids.

Utilizing Technology for Teachable Moments

In today’s digital age, technology can also serve as a powerful tool for creating teachable moments. A thoughtful movie or an educational game could spark meaningful conversations about faith and morality. Use technology to your advantage, turning screen time into a spiritual learning opportunity.

Creating Lessons from Challenges

Children often face challenges, whether it’s dealing with a poor grade, losing a game, or handling a dispute with a friend. These situations can serve as perfect teachable moments. For example, if your child is upset about losing a soccer game, it’s an opportunity to discuss the biblical principle of perseverance and explain how failures can help us grow.

Addressing Your Child’s Questions

Children are naturally curious and often have many questions about God, faith, and the Bible. These questions present valuable teachable moments. Listen carefully to your child’s queries, answer them honestly, and relate the answers back to the Bible and your faith. This encourages open communication and promotes a deeper understanding of your faith.

Using Scriptures to Highlight Teachable Moments

Integrate scriptures into your teachable moments to provide a solid biblical foundation. For instance, if you are discussing the importance of honesty, you might reference Proverbs 12:22: “The Lord detests lying lips, but he delights in people who are trustworthy.” This approach ensures your child understands the biblical origins of the principles you discuss.

Here’s an example. A family of six went on vacation (ingredient #1 — a good relationship with time for fun) and the father found a billfold in a hotel parking lot. (The billfold is the catalyst, ingredient #2.) The billfold had money in it but no identification. The father took it to the front desk, tossed it on the counter, and told the clerk, “In case someone comes looking for a wallet, here it is.”

His children witnessed the event, and he could have left the matter there but chose to talk about it instead. As a family, they discussed the virtue of honesty and why the father turned in the money instead of keeping it. He wasn’t trying to impress them with his virtue; he was impressing them with biblical truths. Perhaps they would have learned the lesson just by watching, but he couldn’t be sure without asking them what they were thinking.

The father wasn’t preaching. No one got a lecture; no one left feeling inadequate, overwhelmed, or bored. It took only a couple of minutes to make the point (ingredient #3): “Each of you should look not only to your own interest, but also to the interests of others.” (Philippians 2:4).