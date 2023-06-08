Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Themes Covered:  
Ages 4-8 (Preschool/Primary) Ages 9-12 (Preteen/Tween) Love Spiritual Growth Spiritual Growth

Help Your Kids Worship God From the Heart

Little moments in your child’s routine make for great times of worship to God.

“And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.” Mark 12:30 It doesn’t take much to help kids worship God from their heart right alongside you. To get you started, try these fun ideas:

Musical Timer

I created a playlist of worship songs with varying lengths to use as activity timers for my 2-year-old. This works for playtime and cleanup time. For example, Jeremiah loves bubbles, so I’ll play a five-minute song while I blow bubbles for him to run through and try to catch. When the song is over, bubble time’s up. Not only does the “timer” help him understand when to start or stop activities, but it also encourages him to dance, jump, and clap to the music.

—Kendall Nelson

Chalk It Up

The parking lot in front of our townhouse became my child’s primary play area. So we used sidewalk chalk to write our favorite verses of praise and encouragement. We drew pictures related to these truths. We’d see the verses when checking the mail or rushing to the car, and it helped to refocus our attention on God. Even better, our neighbors began writing their own favorite verses. Every rain erased the chalk, leaving a blank space for new verses.

—Joanna Heiser

Welcome to Worship

We’ve started learning worship songs during our family Bible time. This way, my younger children, who are not yet strong readers, can join in worship during the church service. As an added bonus, knowing the words has led to more spontaneous times of worship — whether in the car or standing on the beach.

—Rachel Cardin

Seeing God’s Goodness

I will give thanks to the Lord with my whole heart; I will recount all of your wonderful deeds. Psalm 9:1

I wanted to help my kids practice noticing God. So during our family’s worship time, I prompted my younger children to say something great about God. To the older kids, I asked, “Who was God to you today?”

One of my teens might say, “He was a comforter to me when …” or “I saw His compassion today when
…” We wanted our kids to not only learn about God’s truths and teachings, but to also recognize
how they experience Him in their everyday lives.

—Diane Comer

Adventures in Odyssey Club

Adventures in Odyssey Club

Get an all-access membership to nearly 900 Adventures in Odyssey episodes, behind the scenes videos, and more!
Join the Club

A New Audience for Chris Tomlin

Through his songs, Chris Tomlin leads millions in praise and worship. That’s not an exaggeration. In 2013, CNN called the Grammy and Dove award-winning artist the “king of worship” because over 60,000 churches — with hundreds attending services — sing his songs every Sunday. That audience dwarfs the fans of even the top pop stars, but as CNN noted, “Millions know his songs, but not his name.”

And that’s okay with Chris Tomlin. This musician and co-author of a new picture book with Pat Barrett, Good, Good Father,desires that his music would be used to draw people closer to God.

Now Chris has set his attention on a new audience — one that will take decades of commitment — to cultivate hearts of worship in his children, 2-year-old Madison and 5-year-old Ashlyn.

Amazed by His goodness. Though Chris is on the road performing about 50 percent of the time, when he isn’t, he is all in with the family. After all, knowledge of Dad isn’t a relationship with him. He tries not to give his kids a reason to turn from their heavenly Father because of their not knowing their earthly dad.

“I am constantly in awe and wonder at what God has given us,” Chris says. He wants to pass his amazement on to his young children, and the only way he can do that is to spend time with them. “Even when I don’t have it all together,” Chris says, “He can work through my available heart.”

Being authentic. Chris says he wants his children to understand that we sing praises to God not just while attending church services or concerts. Worship is a foundational part of our relationship with God, a genuine outpouring of our hearts. Chris and his wife, Lauren, have committed to living out an attitude of praise. “Kids know if you’re not authentic,” he says.

The family sings together in the car or at home — while playing, doing chores and relaxing. “Praising God is a choice, not just something you do at church,” Chris says, though from a young age Chris loved hearing people sing at church. Still, he’s glad to see his girls are following in his footsteps.

The Tomlins understand that children can’t worship someone they don’t know. Relationships require time to get to know each other better. God is no different. At home, the Tomlins teach their girls through kids’ Bibles that have a lot of pictures. They try to weave God’s wisdom and truth into the different teachable moments of life and are grateful that their church and Christian school are places that help their girls learn about and interact with God in age-appropriate ways.

One of the reasons that Chris co-wrote Good, Good Father was to help his girls understand more about God. When he reads the book to them, his prayer is that they will understand that God is an amazing, caring, all-knowing Father. The more they know about Him, the more opportunity they will have to love Him. When the Tomlins went to their oldest girl’s first parent-teacher conference, the teacher at this Christian school said, “You are doing well in teaching your daughter about God.” That meant a lot to Chris.

Life is worship. “You aren’t worshiping just because you sing a praise song,” Chris says. Although Chris personally loves communicating with God through music, he wants his children to grasp a larger understanding of worship — that our lives should demonstrate ongoing praise to God. He tries to help his girls see that worship is how you live your life and give God credit for His goodness, regardless of where you are or how you feel about your circumstances. Chris says, “It’s a way to connect with and honor God.”

—Sheila Seifert

“Welcome to Worship,” “Chalk It Up,” “Musical Timer” and “Seeing God’s Goodness” first appeared in the June/July 2019 issue of Focus on the Family magazine. “A New Audience for Chris Tomlin” first appeared on FocusOnTheFamily.com in 2016. The compiled article “How to Help Your Kids Worship God From the Heart” first appeared on FocusOnTheFamily.com (2019, updated 2023).

“Welcome to Worship” © 2019 by Rachel Cardin. “Chalk It Up” © 2019 by Joanna Heiser. “Musical Timer” © 2019 by Kendall Nelson. “Seeing God’s Goodness” © 2019 by Diane Comer. All rights reserved. Used by permission. “A New Audience by Chris Tomlin” © 2016, 2023 by Focus on the Family.

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Customize your library of parenting resources:
Select
  • by...
    Age & Stage
  • by...
    Building Block
  • by...
    Parenting Q&A
  • by...
    Parenting Trait
  • by...
    Topic

    • About the Author

    Read More About:

    Ages 4-8 (Preschool/Primary)Ages 9-12 (Preteen/Tween)LoveParentingParenting TraitPraise & WorshipSpiritual Growth

    You May Also Like

    Photo of piano keyboard and music book.
    Church

    The Value of Singing Old Hymns

    Old hymns allow us to dig deeper into our faith and add a melody to the life-giving teachings of scripture. Do you need a song of response for baptisms? There’s an old hymn for that. Are you looking for a new Christmas song about the mystery of God becoming man? There’s an old hymn for that. If your church’s music diet lacks variety, I suggest you pick up an old hymnal and seek fresh ideas.

    March 21, 2023
    soft focus hands man playing guitar on stage in worship night co
    Church

    Worship Wars

    When congregations move from flaming arrows to nukes.

    October 10, 2022
    Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
    About Us
    Shows & Podcasts
    Shop
    Donate
    Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
    • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
    Sign Up
    Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
     | 
    Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
    Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin