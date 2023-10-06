Parenting Tools for Successful Kids!

Most parents long to see their g grow into resilient individuals who can face life’s challenges with confidence, compassion, and a deep-rooted faith.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

The Essence of Resilience

With the uncertainties and pressures that kids will inevitably face day to day, it’s vital that they have the ability to take on challenges with strength and resilience.

Like any skill, resilience has to be cultivated. The ability to adapt to circumstances and bounce back from setbacks can only be developed by working through challenges. We want to share some valuable insights and practical advice to help you foster resilience in your children, laying a strong foundation for their future success.

Building from Home: A Christian Perspective

Foster a Secure and Loving Home Environment: Creating a safe and loving Christian home environment is critical to building resilience. It provides a solid foundation from which children can view the world. Ensure that your home is a place where children feel loved unconditionally. Encourage communication about how a Christian worldview compares to today’s culture. Make your home is a safe place for them to learn and express their morals and values. Finally, be attentive listeners, showing genuine interest in their lives.

Equipping with Problem-Solving Skills

Teach Problem-Solving Skills: Resilient children possess strong problem-solving skills. Encourage your children to face challenges head-on with Scripture as their foundation. Guide them through the process of identifying problems, brainstorming solutions, and evaluating outcomes. By empowering them to find their own solutions, you are instilling confidence and a sense of capability.

The Power of a Growth Mindset

Cultivate a Growth Mindset: Help your children develop a growth mindset by emphasizing the importance of effort, perseverance, and the belief that intelligence and abilities can be developed through practice and learning. Show them the importance of spiritual growth by your own example. Encourage them to embrace failures as learning opportunities and to view setbacks as stepping-stones toward growth and improvement. Remind them that their performance is not a condition of love.

Emotional Intelligence: The Heart of Resilience

Nurture Emotional Intelligence: Resilience goes hand in hand with emotional intelligence. Teach your children to recognize and manage their emotions, express themselves effectively, and empathize with others. By helping them build emotional awareness and regulation skills, you equip them with the tools to navigate challenges and build healthy relationships.

Stepping Out: Encouraging Healthy Risks

Encourage Healthy Risk-Taking: Resilience flourishes when children are encouraged to step out of their comfort zones and take on healthy risks. God created them with unique talents and gifts that will help them reach their kingdom purpose. Support and encourage their interests, whether it’s trying a new hobby, joining a sports team, or pursuing a creative outlet. Through these experiences, they will develop confidence, learn from failures, and discover their own unique strengths and passions.

The 40 Developmental Assets: A Roadmap for Growth

At Focus on the Family, we want to equip parents to raise children who embody resilience and possess the qualities needed to thrive in the face of life’s challenges. It is this mission that led us to join hands with the esteemed Search Institute and their groundbreaking research on the 40 Developmental Assets.

Through their extensive study, the Search Institute identified the essential elements that lay the foundation for children to flourish and grow into healthy, well-rounded adults. These components, known as the 40 Developmental Assets, include the establishment of healthy boundaries, the presence of a good support network, a commitment to lifelong learning, and the cultivation of positive values. Based on these 40 Developmental Assets, a curriculum was developed to help parents guide their kids toward healthy adulthood.

That curriculum, titled Raising Highly Capable Kids (RHCK), has been making an impact on the lives of parents and kids since it was launched in Orange County, CA in 2011. The impact of RHCK has been nothing short of extraordinary and has resulted in astonishing growth, primarily through referrals.

Raising Highly Capable Kids: Impact and Growth

Raising Highly Capable Kids empowers parents to raise their kids in healthy ways, and, in many cases, to overcome the impact of generations of family dysfunction. Since its launch, over 2,000 schools and churches nationwide have been trained, as well as churches and other community organizations. Over 36,500 parents have completed the program, learning the skills to guide their kids toward healthy, caring, and responsible adulthood.

Strengthening Communities

But this program is not just about individual families; it is about strengthening communities. Implementing Raising Highly Capable Kids in underserved areas equips parents to break cycles of poverty and dysfunction, providing children with the positive care and guidance they need. Because we are a nonprofit, your support makes it possible to make a difference in the lives of countless families, offering hope, stability, and a path to a brighter future.

Thank you for being a part of our mission to build strong families. We minister to families all year long and Christmas is a great time for you to join us in making a difference. Please consider a special holiday or year-end gift today to Focus on the Family today to help empower parents to cultivate resilience in our children, nurturing their faith, character, and ability to thrive in a challenging world.