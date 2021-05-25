Marriages and families are in trouble after the challenges of last year.
Self-Care for Moms is Essential

  • By Danny Huerta, PsyD, MSW, LCSW, LSSW
Woman thinking about self-care for moms
Moms, are you busy, stressed, and tired? Take the self-care assessment below to learn what areas of self-care for moms you can strengthen.

Naomi set the pot of macaroni and cheese — her kids’ favorite, that they had been begging for all week — on the edge of the counter. She bumped the handle with her elbow, and the gooey pasta went flying. She shooed the cocker spaniel away from the spilled dinner and turned back to the mess that was strewn across the tile floor. Naomi burst into tears. She knew self-care for moms was essential, but she had put it on the back burner to take care of her family. Now she was stressed and needed a serious self-care assessment to get back on track.

Why Moms Need Self-Care: You’re Essential!

There is no question that moms are crucial in the growth and development of children. Researchers have discovered that a mom’s gentle, warm, and supportive guidance results in her children being less aggressive, more self-controlled, and more likely to do well academically.

Other studies have shown that moms can help kids have fewer emotional and behavioral issues by having ongoing discussions with their children about emotions and identifying and managing them well. For a free parenting tool on helping kids manage emotions, visit www.focusonthefamily.com/emotions

There is a unique love, direction, and sensitivity that only a mom can bring to her home. You are essential personnel in your home! Self-care might seem like a luxury you don’t have time for, and taking a self-assessment may seem even more of a stretch, but it’s essential and will greatly benefit your family.

Take the Assessment

Take a moment to do a short self-care assessment. The questions listed in the five areas below will help you to gain an honest understanding of where you are currently, and in what areas you can improve how you care for yourself as a mom.

1. What Takes Life Out of You?

Reflect honestly about what has previously, and continues to, suck the life out of you. You may want to meet with a counselor to discuss current or past issues that may skew your self-perception as a mom or may be keeping you from being fully present in your home.

Remember, don’t spend time comparing yourself to other moms. You don’t see the full picture or their struggles, only what they choose to show the world. Besides, you are the one God has chosen for your family. You and your family are unique! As Psalm 139 states, you are fearfully and wonderfully made.

2. What Creates Life in You?

  • Which things fill you up?
  • What things renew you…
    • Emotionally?
    • Physically?
    • Spiritually?
    • Relationally?

Make a list of those things that renew you in each of the areas mentioned above. Try to incorporate those into your life on a regular basis.

3. How Do You Give Life to Those Around You?

  • How do you bring life into your home?
  • Are you providing laughter, smiles, and playfulness?
  • Is that playful side balanced well with guidance, correction, and direction?
  • List some ways that you can give life to those in your family.

You have the potential to bring a lot of life into your home! A balance of playfulness and guidance can help your family blossom. Moms can make a house feel like a home, dinner feel like an experience, and routine chores feel like an adventure.

4. What Gets in the Way of You Being the Best Mom You Can Be for Your Kids?

  • On a scale of 1 to 10, how busy are you? How tired? Stressed?
  • What things should you say “yes” to?
  • What things do you need to say “no” to?
  • Why do you say “yes” and “no” to certain things?
  • What boundaries can you put in place to help create a balance?

Moms can get very busy, tired, and stressed. Take some time to consider what things you say “yes” and “no” to and why. Are you paying attention to what is urgent but missing what is important? People pleasers may be afraid to disappoint others or think that they will fail to live up to expectations but end up neglecting their own home. Set boundaries for yourself as well as your children.

5. Take Time To Be Grateful and Enjoy Your Amazing Role as a Mom. 

  • Do you think that you need to be a perfect mom?
  • In what ways do you try to achieve that image?

Your kids love you, and they are quite forgiving. They don’t need a perfect mom. They need a mom who loves her role and is fully engaged in her home. May you be reminded today that you can bring an amazing amount of life to your home by being exactly who God created you to be.

This self-care assessment can show you some areas where you may be struggling, where you can improve, and where you are on the right track. If you find areas that may need improvement, be sure to work on those. If you need to, get help from a counselor. Remember, you are an essential part of your family. Water can’t flow from an empty pitcher, so it is critical that you are investing in self-care for moms.

© 2021 by Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. 

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

