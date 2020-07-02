When I was growing up, my older brothers often complained about the things my parents allowed me to do at an earlier age. “What? You’re letting her do that now? I didn’t get to do that ‘til I was twelve!”

Another brother would say, “Mom said you could do what? Wow! She would never have let me do that!”

My brothers were right. I was the youngest of four children and certainly benefitted from it. Why? Because my parents had loosened up the rules as they had more children and became more experienced at parenting. I think especially of my mother, whose skills and knowledge of motherhood developed over the years.

Tendencies in Motherhood

While every mom is different, most mothers progress through the stages of motherhood in similar ways. Moms typically see these four trends over time: