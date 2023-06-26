Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Themes Covered:  
Everyday Parenting Intentionality Parenting Techniques

Working Moms Need Friends, Too

working moms sitting together smiling.

Mothers who work outside the home need friendships with other women.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

“What do you want to do this weekend?” my husband asked.

Without thinking, I shot back, “I want to find some friends.”

I was lonely.

We had relocated our family from the familiar surroundings of Ohio to Colorado nearly a year and a half before. Though the move was generally smooth, a feeling of loneliness had gradually taken hold of me.

As a working mom, my day is filled with people and interactions, but why this nagging feeling of needing friends?

The Working Mom’s Juggling Act

Being a working mom feels like being a circus performer, always juggling various acts. The few hours stolen from work are packed with helping kids with homework, cooking meals, chauffeuring the kids to their activities, and dealing with the never-ending laundry.

In the midst of all this, you work to keep your marriage strong, connect with the Lord, floss your teeth, and squeeze in a few workouts.

Yet, this ceaseless juggling leaves little room for real, and lasting friendships. Chatting over a cup of coffee, joining a tennis club, or being part of a Bible study is a luxury few working moms can afford.

But God created women to thrive on relationships.

The Quest for a Safe Space

It’s disheartening that, as working moms, most of our relationships become more about getting things done than making meaningful connections.

Sure, I talk to plenty of people every day, but these conversations primarily revolve around tasks and issues at hand. Even chats with my husband often end up being about our budget, schedules, or what to make for dinner.

The office is brimming with women I’d love to be friends with, but our professional interactions rarely go beyond work tasks.

What a working mom truly craves is a safe place — a sanctuary where she can laugh, share stories, and be herself. We yearn for friendships that value us for who we are, not what we contribute.

Your Role is a Higher Calling

Let The Eternal Mark of a Mom energize you as you fulfill your influential and invaluable role.
Purchase Today!

Necessity, Not a Luxury

Contrary to what our hectic lives may imply, friendship isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity — a crucial aspect of our lives that directly impacts our emotional well-being.

Research suggests that women, in particular, benefit significantly from friendships. Friends provide emotional support, act as sounding boards, and offer a different perspective on our problems. They bring joy and fun into our lives, making the daily grind seem less monotonous.

Friends help us cope with stress and, in turn, can contribute to better physical health.

Building Bonds: A Guide for Working Moms

So, how can working moms bridge the gap and build these important friendships? Here are some practical steps:

  1. Be Proactive:

    Waiting for friendships to happen naturally might leave you waiting for a long time. Reach out to women you’ve been meaning to connect with — ask them out for coffee or suggest a joint activity that might be interesting for both of you.

  2. Use Your Routine:

    Your daily routine offers opportunities for potential friendships. Start a conversation with the mom you’ve seen at your kid’s football practice or say hello to the lady you pass in the carpool line every day.

  3. Reconnect:

    Reach out to old friends you’ve lost touch with. Reminiscing about shared experiences can help rekindle the bond you once had.

  4. Set Friendship Goals:

    Like any important aspect of your life, set specific goals for your friendships. Decide how many new people you want to connect with each month and stick to it.

  5. Embrace Technology:

    Today’s digital world offers numerous ways to connect with like-minded individuals. Use social media and apps to find local moms with similar interests. Join online communities and participate in discussions.

  6. Carve Out Time:

    Friendship, like any relationship, needs time to grow. Be sure to set aside a specific time each week for socializing, even if it’s just a quick chat over the phone.

  7. Start a Club or Group:

    Book clubs, cooking clubs, or mom fitness groups are great ways to make new friends. Starting a group based on common interests can attract like-minded moms and facilitate meaningful connections.

  8. Workplace Friendships:

    Try to build deeper relationships with your colleagues. Engage in conversations beyond work-related matters. You may find that you share similar interests or challenges.

Friendship is not a luxury; it’s a necessity. Always remember, your efforts to forge new friendships won’t go unnoticed. Because at the end of the day, all moms share one truth: We need each other.

Copyright © 2010, 2023 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Customize your library of parenting resources:
Select
  • by...
    Age & Stage
  • by...
    Building Block
  • by...
    Parenting Q&A
  • by...
    Parenting Trait
  • by...
    Topic

    • About the Author

    Read More About:

    Everyday ParentingIntentionalityParentingParenting TechniquesParenting TraitWorking Moms

    You May Also Like

    Preteens Need From Mom
    Authoritative Parenting

    4 Things Preteens Need Most from Their Mom

    This stage combined with rebellion is not easy. Lean into your support system to help you stay emotionally balanced and to maintain perspective as you guide your preteen into the teen years.

    May 5, 2022
    Family Dancing in Living Room
    Motherhood

    Perfectly Imperfect: Being the Mom God Created You to Be

    The world may tell us that we need to live up to certain expectations of perfection. God’s expectations look entirely different. It’s important that, as mothers, we focus on His ideals of perfection in our lives, and not the world’s. Focusing on Him can bring us peace and direction as we mother our children.

    May 8, 2020
    Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
    About Us
    Shows & Podcasts
    Shop
    Donate
    Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
    • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
    Sign Up
    Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
     | 
    Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
    Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin