A Key Component in Ending Abortion: 2022 March for Life

It was a cold January day in 1974. One year had passed since the nationwide legalization of abortion through Roe v. Wade. Thousands of hopeful pro-lifers marched around the capital to emphasize the nation’s yearning to reverse the weighty Supreme Court decision.

But it didn’t come.

So, for nearly 50 years, the March for Life has faithfully dedicated itself to an annual rally in Washington D.C. with an unwavering intent: to promote the dignity of every human life by working to end abortion through uniting and mobilizing pro-lifers in the public square. The 2022 March for Life is no different.