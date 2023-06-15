Biking With Kids

Children across the nation get excited for summer.AND Being away from school is an exciting break for most. For children in foster care, the summer does not always carry the same sense of comfort and peace. (AS CAREGIVERS,)Whether we are a caregiver, parent, or volunteer to a child in foster care, we can benefit our children by brightening their summers with fun and exciting experiences.

Summer is a great time to embrace new activities and experiences with our children. (Biking with them may be a way of caring for their physical and emotional needs.) Biking is a way to have fun with them while caring for their physical and emotional needs in ways that they may not have been cared for previously.

Physically, biking benefits children by building their muscle strength and overall fitness levels. They may not have a full grasp on the benefits of this activity, but biking often can increase a child’s energy levels, as well as their heart health.