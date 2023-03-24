You can transform our nation ... one family at a time!

Ideas for Pro-Life Signs

  • By Kaylee Cameron
Share:
image of pro-life signs and pro life sign ideas
Pro-life signs can make a big impact, whether you're marching for life or sidewalk counseling.

Pro-life signs can show a different and life-affirming perspective to onlookers. They are also empowering to have, hold and march with – whether you’re marching for life in Washington D.C. or sidewalk counseling outside an abortion clinic.

Pro-Woman Pro-Life Signs

  • Pro-women for all women
  • Abortion erases women
  • Pro-life feminist
  • A guide to women’s rights. Step one: let them be born
  • I march for the next generation of women
  • Abortion hurts women
  • Feminist since conception
  • Pro-life = true feminism
  • Choose life. Your mom did
  • If every mother could see their unborn child a few years down the road, abortion would never exist
  • I support a woman’s right to be born
  • Empowered women empower women
  • Abortion protects the idea that women are weak
  • Stop calling violence “feminism”
feminist pro life signs at march for life
  • Telling a woman she can’t be successful without abortion is inherently anti-woman
  • This woman (arrow pointing to you) won’t build her success on violence against the innocent
  • It’s not a choice if abortion is her only option
  • Real feminism is telling a woman she can have her child and dreams

Human Rights Pro-Life Signs

march for life pro life signs idea
  • Human rights begin in the womb
  • We are the voice of the voiceless
  • Rights begin when life begins
  • Equal rights for all
  • Abortion isn’t about women’s rights. It’s about violating human rights
  • Dependency doesn’t define humanity
  • Abortion is not a cure for disabilities
  • The first human right is the right to live
  • Taking a human life should never be a human right
  • When our liberation costs innocent lives, it’s just oppression redistributed 
  • Violence doesn’t end violence. It only extends it
  • The right to control your body should not include the right to terminate someone else’s
  • If we have laws to protect turtle eggs, why can’t we have laws protecting a baby in the womb?

Preborn Pro-Life Signs

  • Former fetus
  • I am a person, not a choice (with an image of ultrasound or baby)
  • 96% of biologists believe life begins at conception
  • Let the babies grow (with an image or drawing of flowers)
  • Your stage of human development doesn’t determine your worth
  • Life begins at conception, not perception
  • Pro-life: the radical idea that babies are people
  • Everyone deserves a birthday
  • Does the baby get a choice?
  • Make womb for love
  • I can hear your voice. What about mine? (with an image of ultrasound or baby)
  • One life taken, many hearts broken
  • Heartbeats detected must be protected
pro life signs about abortion at march for life

Personal Pro-Life Signs

pro life signs about abortion survivors at march for life
  • I’m an abortion survivor
  • Conceived from rape
  • I march because my birth mom chose adoption
  • 1/3 of my generation is missing (Gen Z)
  • #WhyWeMarch (with the personal reason you’re marching)
  • I worked in the abortion industry, now I’m pro-life
  • I survived China’s one-child policy
  • Men regret abortion
  • Thank you to my child’s birth mom
  • Pro-life doctor/OBGYN
  • I survived my mom’s abortion appointment
  • Mom, since day 1
  • I lost a child/brother/sister/grandchild to abortion

Abortion Pro-Life Signs

  • Abortion: the only surgery you’re not supposed to survive
  • Healthcare doesn’t end a human life
  • Abortion is a business/industry
  • Make abortion unthinkable
  • The abortion industry is lying to you
  • Two bodies, two choices
  • The abortion industry is old news (newspaper)
  • Abortion: the leading cause of death in America
  • Abortion is not healthcare
  • Abortion is: sexist, racist, ableist, classist, ageist 
Pro life signs ideas about abortion at march for life
  • There is no such thing as safe abortion
  • If abortion is essential, why do 86% of OBGYNs not offer it at their practice?
  • Life offers no guarantees, but abortion offers no chances

Cultural Pro-Life Signs

Cultural funny pro life signs at march for life
  • Hey Roe, the 70s called: they wanted their ruling back
  • Protect the child, this is the way (from the Mandalorian)
  • “Judge me by my size, do you?” – Yoda
  • “I cannot stand by while innocent lives are lost.” – Wonder Woman
  • Women need abortion? False. (with image of Dwight Schrute)
  • “A person’s a person, no matter how small.” – Dr. Suess
  • Roe v. Wade (words disentegrating with glove of Thanos from the Avengers snapping)
  • “Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.” – Winnie the Pooh
  • This is a choice (with image of Spotify vs. Apple Music), this is not (with image of ultrasound or child)
  • Save mor babeez (with image of cow holding sign in style of Chick-Fil-A ads)

Quote Pro-Life Signs

  • “Abortion is the ultimate exploitation of women.” – Alice Paul
  • “Let it not be said that I was silent when they needed me.” – William Wilberforce
  • “I’ve noticed everyone for abortion has already been born.” – Ronald Reagan
  • “Fewer women would have abortions if wombs had windows.” – Dr. Bernard Nathanson
  • “How can there be too many children? That’s like saying there are too many flowers.” – Mother Theresa
  • “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Martin Luther King Jr.
Pro life quote on pro life signs at march for life
  • “Abortion is profoundly anti-woman. Three quarters of its victims are women: half of the babies and all of the mothers.” – Mother Theresa
  • “Laws that allow us to diminish the humanity of anyone are not laws. They are frameworks for crime.” – John Davinier (Belle)
  • “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator, with certain undeniable rights, that among these are life and liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” – Declaration of Independence 
  • “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” – Martin Luther King Jr. (paraphrased)
  • “In an abortion, if it’s not a growing human life, why do you have to kill it?” – Lila Rose
  • “If everyone doesn’t have the right to life, then nobody has the right to life.” – Nellie Gray (March for Life Founder)

Pro-life signs can be a powerful tool. However, be mindful of the message your sign conveys. The pro-life movement is ultimately about celebrating life and spreading truth. If we stay close to the heart of being pro-life, we can have maximum impact and change hearts and minds. 

© 2023 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

About the Author

Read More About:

AbortionMarch for LifePre-BornPro-LifeSee LifeValue of Human Life

