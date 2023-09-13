Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Themes Covered:  

Nurturing Their Faith: Supporting Adult Children Who Are Questioning God

Nurturing faith. Mother and daughter having a heart to heart conversation as the daughter is questioning her faith and the mother is concerned.

I have always loved praying for our kids, but now more than ever I treasure the time I can spend talking to God about how He is working in their adult lives.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Our faith journey is full of twists and turns. There are times of great joy and times of sorrow. Times when walking with God is easy and times when the walk is hard. Most of all, there are times of certainty and times of doubt. Because we’ve walked this path, we are often well equipped to support our adult children when they are questioning their faith.

When our kids don’t have wise people around to help process doubts, it’s easy to be led astray. Parents can either be those wise people, or we help our adult kids find others who will offer the insight they need.

  • We can affirm that questions and doubts are a common struggle all believers face.
  • We can be a sounding board and help them stay focused on what they know is true.
  • We can offer our own questions—and the answers we’ve discovered.
  • We can continue to love them even when their conclusions made lead them temporarily astray.

Table of contents

Ways to Support Our Adult Children When They’re Questioning Their Faith

This is the three-pronged method I use when praying for my adult children:

  • Pray first
  • Pray often
  • Pray with passion

Watching God take our kids from baby to grown and this gives me unique insight on how to pray for them. I exercise that insight daily, praying for the struggles I know they’re having and the struggles they might be facing.

When our kids share things for me to pray about, then I begin searching the Bible for specific verses to pray for them. There are a lot of examples in the Bible about people doubting. Each one of those is a unique opportunity to pray for my children.  

When they question their faith, affirm that questions and doubts are a common crossroad all believers face.

We don’t have to be Bible scholars to know that many of those in the Bible faced great times of doubt. I have yet to meet another believer who hasn’t had at least one time of doubt. As parents, it’s just as important to admit our failings and struggles as it is to show our strength and wisdom.

The Bible reflects this truth as Paul writes in his letter to the Corinthians: But he said to me, My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me. (2 Corinthians 12:9 ESV). We cannot be afraid of appearing vulnerable and less than perfect to our children. Sharing our own struggles will give God the opportunity to work in miraculous ways.

Sharing our own doubts can also keep our adult children from believing the lie that there’s something wrong with them because they are struggling with their faith. Doubting doesn’t make them bad Christians. We can emphasize this by nurturing their faith and helping them avoid that false guilt.

We can listen to the doubts they’re wrestling.

Listening feels like a passive endeavor. For me, listening without speaking is one of the hardest things I do—especially when someone I love is hurting. But giving the gift of hearing our adult children can be the one thing we do that takes the most strength and discipline. We can be tempted to offer answers before we understand the depth of what they’re facing and this can do much more harm than good.

I’ve found, on more than one occasion, that listening quietly has allowed my adult children to hear from God without me ever offering a word of advice. Sometimes just letting them talk will help them process and remember the truths about their faith that they already know.

I have to confess that I love being able to offer insight and help my adult child. But even more than appearing to have all the answers, I love it when they receive what they’re seeking directly from God.

I won’t always be here, and I certainly don’t have the answers to all the struggles they’ll face. But God is always there and He not only knows the answers—He knows the answer that will help them most. Supporting our adult children when they are questioning their faith by directing them to God is the greatest gift we can ever give them.

Promotional image for Focus on the Family video series featuring Dr. John Townsend

Learn How to Restore Your Relationship With Your Estranged Adult Child

If you’re anxious to make things right between you and your grown child but nothing seems to be working, here’s a free seven-part video series called “Healing Parent and Adult Child Relationships” that will give you new hope for your situation. It features expert guidance from psychologist and counselor Dr. John Townsend that can help you start mending your relationship. Get the videos today!
Begin the Restoration Today

We can help them find other people who will offer wise advice.

Sometimes our adult children aren’t open to receiving advice from us. Rather than dwell in the hurt this brings, we can be proactive by helping them evaluate the best people to go to for advice. There are a lot of people in our world today offering advice—most of it contrary to God’s word. The process of teaching our adult children to evaluate where to go for advice can equip them now and for other struggles they may face later on.

We can show them the love of God as they navigate this difficult time.

This time of doubt can also be a time where we nurture their faith by showing them unconditional love. Our adult children can face times of doubting their faith for many reasons. But just the fact that they’ve allowed us to participate in some part of the journey is confirmation that they love and trust us. We must return that love and trust, no matter what the specifics of their circumstances are.

By showing them love—especially if they’re expecting condemnation—we immediately open up additional ways for God to work through us. 

When your adult begin questioning their faith, refrain from judging their struggles.

Unfortunately our adult children don’t always arrive at the conclusion we hope for. Our world often applauds those who go against God’s truth. The positive reinforcement can often lead our kids down a path that appears to take them farther from God. But I have learned I am not God. I don’t have His insight nor His wisdom. The things I judge as bad can frequently turn out as unexpected blessings. I can have faith that God is working in the lives of my adult children, no matter how far away from Him they seem to wander.

But I can shut down their willingness to hear me, and hinder God’s plan to use me if I give in to judgment and condemnation. When I feel like my kids are going astray I’ve learned to soften my voice and look for ways to love them more actively. Keeping the relationship between us strong will allow God to use me more fully in the plans He has for the faith journey of my kids.

When You are supporting adult children when they’re questioning their faith, you are the safe place.

Those instances when we’re no longer certain about our faith can be terrifying. As parents, we can provide a safe place for our adult kids to process these times. And we can often be used by God in powerful ways as we provide support for our adult children when they are questioning their faith.

©2023 Edie Melson. All rights reserved. Used by permission.

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series
Customize your library of parenting resources:
Select
  • by...
    Age & Stage
  • by...
    Building Block
  • by...
    Parenting Q&A
  • by...
    Parenting Trait
  • by...
    Topic

    • About the Author

    Read More About:

    Adult ChildrenAges 19 + (Adult Child) Everyday ParentingAges 19 + (Adult Child) Spiritual GrowthParenting

    You May Also Like

    Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
    About Us
    Shows & Podcasts
    Shop
    Donate
    Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
    • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
    Sign Up
    Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
     | 
    Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
    Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin