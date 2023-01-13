When Can a Baby Safely Sleep with a Blanket?

When can my baby safely sleep with a blanket? I’m worried about what might happen if I give her a blanket too early.

As many as 3,600 infants die unexpectedly in the U.S. each year. Many of these deaths are believed to be related to SIDS, suffocation, strangulation, or entrapment (getting wedged into a tight space). Blankets may be a contributing factor to each of these.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends against using blankets for babies younger than 12 months. Other soft bedding items, including pillows, bumpers, fleece, and soft toys, should also be avoided in your child’s sleeping space.

If you are worried your child might get too cold, you can dress her in layers. Wearable blankets or sleep sacks are another good option for keeping your baby warm.

