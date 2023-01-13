When Can a Baby Start Having Water?

When can my baby start having water? I want to make sure I don’t give her water too early.

You can start giving your baby water when she is six months old. Before this age, your baby will get all the hydration she needs from breastmilk or formula.

Adding water before six months will leave less room in her stomach for the crucial nutrition she would otherwise receive. At six months, you can introduce small amounts of water to help her get used to the feeling that thirst can be quenched by water.

Even then, water should never completely replace breastmilk or formula. Instead, breastmilk should be her main drink up to 12 months of age.

