Conversation Starter Craft for Kids and Moms

Most of the year, our kids’ schedules are overloaded with things to do. Whether it’s school or sports or music or something entirely different, there’s always another place to go. Sometimes, it feels like we hardly have any time with our kids. Much less, time to ask them questions that go beyond: “How was school today?”

Talking to our kids provides the best chance to understand them. Asking a variety of questions from serious to silly helps us build our relationships with our kids.

The good news is that these moments can be spontaneous! Opportunities to listen to our kids pop up all the time. We just need to be ready for them.

One of the best ways to make sure you’re prepared is to have a list of conversation starters for your kids. However, that’s often easier said than done.

Sharing a Craft and Conversation with Your Kids

Pairing conversation starters with a hands-on activity like a craft, can provide a balance of fun and intentional communication. Start a conversation by asking a question. Try to avoid questions that only require “yes” or “no” responses. Allow your conversation to flow by including open-ended questions and opportunities for your kids to tell stories.

The beauty of this craft is you can create something your family can use at any time. Also, there will be a sense of ownership for your child when you eventually use it.

This could be a great activity for a rainy fall day, inviting a friend over, or even a holiday party. Either way, get talking and creating with this conversation starter for kids and moms!

Watch Your Conversation Bloom

Gather

You’ll need the following materials to make your conversation starter craft.

Construction paper in various colors

Scissors

Pens or pencils

Green marker

Popsicle Sticks

Short vase or small flower pot

Go

Once you’ve got those materials, follow these steps.

Use the flowers patterns provided or cut out your own uniquely designed flowers from the construction paper. Write a question on each flower. Use the ones listed below or come up with your own! Color several popsicle sticks green. Glue the flower onto the popsicle stick and allow glue to dry. Arrange the “flowers” in a vase or small flower pot. If you use the pot, you could also add dried black beans or coffee beans to look like dirt.

Conversation Starters

Consider adding the following questions to your flower. Or you and your kids can come up with your own questions!

If you had an entire day to do whatever you wanted, what would you do? What is your dream job? If you could switch places with someone for a week, who would it be and why? What is one thing you want to do to make the world a better place? Who is your favorite Bible character? What can we learn from that person? If you had to watch the same movie repeatedly, which one would it be and why? What qualities do you want in a friend? What are you the most excited about this next season? If you could have one superhero skill, which one would you want and why? How could you be generous with your talent, money, and/or time this week?

Now that you have questions on your flowers, you can place your flower pot somewhere in your home where you’ll see it. Then, you can read off the questions at dinnertime or at any point throughout the day. You’ll be amazed by some of your children’s responses!

For more conversation starter and question ideas check out our resource on dinner time conversation and activities for your family.