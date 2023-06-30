Fun Ideas to Supplement Your Homeschool Curriculum

Classic Literature

Speaking of audio dramas, listening to classic literature may make it easier to finish. It can be a great way to learn while on the road. I remember several months we were traveling between the church, group activities, the orthodontist, softball, etc. It helped to us use that time wisely.

Although, sometimes you want a physical book in front of your children. For that reason, when it is time to snuggle in and read a good book, use this guide to help find good books. (Hint: Many of these books can be found at the local library.)

Chores

This is an opportune time to start some basic chores too. While not a traditional curriculum, think of it like the home economics classes from the past. We are raising future adults who will need to know how to do the laundry, clean the bathroom, mop, etc. “Age-Appropriate Chores” can help instill responsibility and an attitude of how we all contribute for the family’s good.

History

We found history to be more interesting when there were stories involved. The Drive Thru History video series, helps with just that. With engaging visuals and stories, children will learn more about the history of the world. And free broadcasts about heroes of American history. Finally, the Imagination Station series can offer exciting reads with glimpses of history in a fun way. Ask your kids what they found the most meaningful. How can what we learned in the past change our tomorrow?

Sex Education

Yes, it is that time where bodies start to change, and you need to have “The Talk.” Even more though, sex education is much more than a one-time conversation. There are many aspects feeding into how preteens and teens look at sex. With that in mind, it is a good idea to start early rather than later. Our in-depth, dynamic toolkit, Launch Into the Teen Years, which will walk you and your child through the important formation of their sexuality.