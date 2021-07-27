Custom CSS of Section contains Conditional Preview for See Life Campaign Elements

SAVE LIVES!
See Life 2021
Double your gift now!
Yes, I will help save babies from abortion!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Focus on the Family
Helping Families Thrive
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Share Your Story Header CTA is Shown by Optimize Experiment in FOTF Container

How to Balance Parenting and Working From Home

  • By Jackson Greer
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Balancing parenting and working from home might seem daunting. But each day presents an opportunity to display love to your kids.

Megan was well into her first month learning how to balance parenting and working from home.

Some days, her virtual meetings were interrupted by the sounds of her three young children in the next room. Another time, she delivered a presentation to her team through a webcam only to have her youngest son walk through the background covered in arts and crafts.

Depending on your circumstances, you might find yourself in a similar situation as Megan. Maybe your previously perfect and efficient work routine has changed. Perhaps your “office” is now the back room converted into a makeshift workspace. Now, your most important task is trying to find a balance between parenting and working from home.

It’s okay to admit it. Parenting while working from home is difficult.

While the stress of balancing these responsibilities might feel overwhelming, sometimes a few healthy goals, a dash of perspective, and the creation of new routines can transform your day.

Separating Parenting From Working

Establishing a clear boundary between your parenting and work lifestyle will increase your ability to do both well! Sometimes the simple sight of dirty clothes in the laundry room or dishes in the sink decreases your ability to work from home.

With this in mind, if you don’t have one already, create an office area or personal space to accomplish work from home. Try to maintain an area that helps you mentally and physically separate parenting from your work.

Healthy Suggestions for Balancing Parenting and Working From Home

Begin and End the Day Together

Most of the time, the first few minutes of our morning dictate the trajectory of our day. Psalm 143:8 says, “Let me hear in the morning of your steadfast love, for in you I trust. Make me know the way I should go, for to you I lift my soul.” The psalmist understands the power in beginning the morning with the Lord, and you can too!

Experiment with establishing a routine of beginning and ending the day together with your kids.

  • Begin the morning with a devotion with you and your kids.
  • Before work or activities start, pray with your kids. Pray about the upcoming day and all that the Lord has planned.
  • At the end of the day, join together again and reflect on what happened today. Point your kids back to the devotion or to your prayer.

Create a Schedule

Consider your kids’ schedules. Maybe they’re at the age where they can create their own schedule. Or perhaps you still need to guide them in planning their day. Either way, creating a schedule for your kids will help balance parenting and working from home.

One of the best ways to cultivate independence in your kids is to provide choices. In doing so, you might find that they take control of their own schedule!

  • Try to plan what your kid enjoys in the morning and afternoon
  • Find the times of the day when you work best
  • Create independent activities for your kids during your busy times of the day

Set Goals

Setting short and long-term goals can instill discipline in your kids. Help your kids set goals for their own lives by combining what is realistic with what they are interested in.

Proverbs 22:6 says, “Train a child up in the way they should go; even when they are old they will not depart from it.” As a parent, you can help guide them down a wise path to achieve their goals. Be sure to check in on them and assist in any way they might need.

Consider the following categories of goals your children could create.

  • Brain: Have your kids set a mental goal. Maybe this is learning about a topic they find interesting. Or maybe they create a project or presentation about this topic. This could even consist of completing puzzles, brain teasers, or playing games like chess.
  • Body: It’s no secret. Kids need exercise. Set daily goals for exercise. This could be a 15 or 30 minute section of the day you could complete together! Try a quick walk outside or a backyard game together.
  • Become: This category could be a hybrid of the previous two or different altogether. This sort of goal is for something your kid wants to become. Maybe they want to learn an instrument or create comic books. For older kids, maybe they want to learn to cook or make short movies. Be intentional with your kids by showing genuine interest in their goals!

Plan Regular Breaks

Philippians 2:4 says, “Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also the interests of others.” You and your children contain dozens of different interests. Be careful not to ignore your children’s interests during a busy day.

Rather, carve out time for breaks for both you and your kids. And when you add breaks to the schedule, be sure to remind your kids that you will see them on the break, so they do not have to disturb you while you’re working. Here are a few ideas of helpful breaks for you and your kids.

  • Nap Time: Be careful with this type of break! For younger kids, this might be an essential part of the day. Even for older kids, nap time could provide a brief rest in the middle of a crazy day. Be sure to use a timer to keep track of your kids and their activities while you work.
  • Recess: As mentioned earlier, physical exercise is important for your children’s health. Section off parts of the day to provide recess for your kids. Additionally, working from home could hinder your ability to exercise. So, it might sound silly, but try having recess with your kids too!
  • Personal: Don’t neglect yourself during your workday. Parenting and working from home can present unexpected stress and excitement. Take time away from your desk to read a chapter of a book, call a friend or your spouse, or even eat that dark chocolate you’ve been saving.   

Have a Plan for Interruptions

It’s bound to happen. Balancing parenting and working from home will present the unexpected. And it’s likely in the form of interruptions. Be prepared to face interruptions because chances are…your kids will be involved somehow. Here’s a few ideas!

  • Provide a nonverbal signal that you should not be disturbed right now. This could be a special hat or piece of clothing you wear to let your kids know: “Not right now.” Even creating a unique sign to put outside your door could work!
  • Value the mute button. No, this doesn’t mean mute your kids. But when you are joining in on a video call or virtual meeting, use the mute button to silence any background noise throughout your home.

Ask for Help

Don’t be afraid to admit you need help. Psalm 121:2 says, “My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.” Needing help and helping others are woven into our being. Trust that it is okay to need help!

Parenting and working from home equate to two full-time jobs. So, it’s reasonable that you might need some extra hands. Consider the following approaches!

  • Family: Reach out to responsible family members that could spend time with your kids for a day or two. This could be an excellent opportunity for your kids to develop relationships with their grandparents or extended family.
  • Friends: Beyond family, you might find a friend that you trust to watch your kids for the day. You might even consider hiring a responsible high school or college student to help out some during the week! For older kids, this could provide an avenue for mentorship that strengthens your ability to parent and work from home.

Through implementing some or all of these strategies, you can develop a healthy home environment! Balancing parenting and working from home might seem daunting. But each day presents an opportunity to display patience and love to your kids.

Take the Assessment

5 to 8 minutes is all you need to:

Identify your unique set of strengths as a parent​
Become the parent God is calling you to be
Get help on your parenting journey
Start Now!

© 2021 by Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. 

Scripture quotations are from the ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®), copyright © 2001 by Crossway, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. Used by permission. All rights reserved. May not copy or download more than 500 consecutive verses of the ESV Bible or more than one half of any book of the ESV Bible.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

CommunicationParentingParenting TechniquesWorking From Home

You May Also Like

Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin
Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 2: Heroes Providing Hope

Discover the amazing work our PRC’s Directors, Nurses, and Volunteers are making in their communities! You’ll see firsthand testimonies of a PRC in action, and that there are other options outside of abortions! You’ll also discover how your family can support your local PRC!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others!