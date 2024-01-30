A Real Job Description for Parents
Your kids will grow to be more healthy and resilient as you start parenting with a clear understanding of what your real job is.
“A grateful heart is a beginning of greatness. It is an expression of humility. It is a foundation for the development of such virtues as prayer, faith, courage, contentment, happiness, love, and well-being.” – James E. Faust
Estimated reading time: 6 minutes
My father knew the importance of teaching kids to be thankful.
From the time I was in third grade until my senior year in high school, I was a newspaper delivery boy. Throughout my years delivering newspapers, my dad would get up and help me roll the newspapers. Whenever he offered help to his children, my dad emphasized our need to say “thank you.” I’ll never forget when my dad taught me a foundational lesson on gratitude.
One cold winter morning, I woke up late and in a panic. I had forgotten to set my alarm and realized I would not make it to school on time. I ran to my parents’ bedroom and said, “Dad, I woke up late, and the newspapers aren’t rolled!”
Calmly, he rolled over in bed and stated, “You didn’t say ‘thank you’ yesterday. I won’t be helping you this morning. You’ll get it done.”
Then he rolled back over to go back to sleep. Emotionally, it must’ve been brutal for my dad. He loved helping us, and I know he didn’t want me to be late to school. However, he noticed that a more important lesson needed to be taught at that moment.
Teaching your kids to be thankful is critical for their development relationally, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.
Teaching genuine and steadfast gratitude is challenging in a world where you can get almost anything on demand. Our culture constantly tries to drive a wedge between Jesus, truth, and reality. That’s why it is essential to start teaching gratitude early and in all things — big and small.
Author Robert Brault encourages us that noticing little blessings leads to appreciating what truly matters: “Enjoy the little things. For one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.” – Robert Brault
From an early age, children are surrounded by messages that train them to be consumers of things and people. They’re led to believe that they deserve happiness.
Unfortunately, these messages create prideful and entitled perceptions in some children — as if they deserve what they have and that happiness is their right regardless of the expense.
The great news is God knows how we are made.
He knows that a grateful heart does not come naturally to us. It is something that is shaped in us along the way. Beautifully, gratitude can be taught in the day-to-day as a spiritual discipline that is modeled and shared.
It all begins with a heart that pursues a relationship with Him.
Psalm 103:2-5 instructs: “Bless the Lord, O my soul, and all that is within me, bless his holy name! Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits, who forgives all your iniquity, who heals all your diseases, who redeems your life from the pit, who crowns you with steadfast love and mercy, who satisfies you with good so that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.”
You and I must intentionally direct our souls and households in this direction.
Here are five quick things you can begin doing to foster a culture of gratitude at each age and stage of your children’s development as you practice intentionality:
Colossians 3:16-17 provides excellent instruction for cultivating thankfulness in your behaviors as an overflow of your heart: “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, with thankfulness in your hearts to God And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”
Creating a culture of gratitude in your home takes patience, consistency, and persistence — but the investment is worth it!
In fact, studies confirm that gratitude helps people have better physical, mental, and relational health. Every day offers an excellent opportunity to “reset” gratitude in your home. Since appreciation can help you be more loving and to experience God more deeply, it needs to become a priority in your family.
The bottom line for you as a mom or dad is not perfection, but getting creative and working hard to foster gratitude year-round instead of just at Thanksgiving.
©2024 Focus on the Family.
Scripture quotations are from the ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®), copyright © 2001 by Crossway, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. Used by permission. All rights reserved. May not copy or download more than 500 consecutive verses of the ESV Bible or more than one half of any book of the ESV Bible.