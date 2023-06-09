Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Themes Covered:  
Everyday Parenting Technology & Entertainment

Unplugged: Tips to Control Your Child’s Social Media

young child using social media

A wise parent will always know more about social media than their children.

Controlling your child’s social media may seem daunting, however, it’s a reality even Christian parents face daily.

I recently, informally, surveyed several Christian parents of tweens and teenagers. I wanted to learn about the current challenges they, and their children, face. Their top concern was managing social media.

Girls, interestingly, tend to frequent social media platforms more than boys, who spend much of their time online gaming. Many parents feel helpless regarding how to manage their children’s internet access, but rest assured, there is hope.

The ‘iGen’: The New Role of Smart Devices in Your Child’s Development

Many social scientists have noted a watershed moment causing an abrupt change in teen behaviors around 2012. What was so significant about that period? 2011-2012 marked the time when Americans began to widely own cell phones.

Social psychologists and researchers have termed this generation the iGen. In the latter part of 2015, two-thirds of teens owned an iPhone. It’s almost as if Apple, and other smart device providers, monopolize pre-adolescent and adolescent thought and behavior. Since that time, individuals across age groups – toddlers, preschoolers, tweens, teens, and parents – have been engrossed in the global connectivity offered by these devices.

Shaping Modern Attitudes and Values

One of the most concerning shifts, is the development of a new type of individualism, seemingly leading to the rejection of traditional values. This emerging generation distinguishes itself by its unique use of time, behavior, and attitudes towards sexuality, religion, and politics, largely due to exposure to various internet platforms.

Traditional modes of socialization, such as youth groups, school, sports, and involvement in community and church activities, are often deemed irrelevant. This is partly due to the freedom and allure of crafting one’s persona online.

Parenting Generation Screen

This book will help you to engage with your teens and teach them to be safe in a digital world!
Buy Now!

The Adverse Impacts of a Child’s Social Media Exposure

Shifts from community-centered to individual-centered living are evident in the rise of young people preoccupied with safety and fear for their future. Moreover, the pandemic has triggered the worst mental health crisis in years.

Experts from various fields report an alarming increase in depression and anxiety among children. While some feel our children are maturing too quickly, there’s growing concern that the opposite is happening. Instead of children progressing through typical developmental stages, we see 18-year-olds behaving like 15-year-olds and 13-year-olds acting like 10-year-olds.

At the other extreme, we have children exposed to violence, inappropriate sexual content, and countless other negative influences.

This generation seems less likely to venture out without their parents. Traditional adolescent milestones like dating are declining, and direct face-to-face contact seems to be going extinct. Communication has transitioned from this time-honored tradition to a blend of texting and social media posts.

Despite our culture’s turmoil, we as parents, grandparents can still exert a powerful, positive influence on our children. With the Lord’s help, we can be a rock for our children and grandchildren.

Exercising Parental Control in Managing Social Media Access

Remember, their phones and smart devices belong to you!

The last time I checked, owning a cell phone required being 18 and having the financial capacity to pay for it. Since your kids don’t meet these criteria, their phone is on loan from you. They are stewards of the property you allow them to use.

Remember, you are the parent, not their friend or buddy.

You have every right to manage their use. Are there many good things that happen after 10:00 pm? One solution could be to have all devices kept out of their rooms after a certain time. Many tweens and teens take their phones to bed, which can lead to unwelcome distractions and interruptions.

Effective Strategies: Tips for Influencing Your Child’s Social Media Use

  1. Begin with yourself. How distracted are you by social media and your device? How much screen time do you consume daily? As children often mirror their parents’ actions, ensure you are modeling responsible use of social media.
  2. Set predictable and enforceable ground rules for social media. You might even consider limiting social media usage to large screens in communal areas of your home. Some surveys show that teens spend up to nine hours a day on social media.
  3. Know how to set and control parental controls on devices. Your internet provider and cell phone company can assist with this. Many service providers offer parents ways to disable their internet with simple commands. The restriction can be house-wide or device-specific. Also, ensure your children’s devices’ location settings are off to prevent companies and individuals from tracking them.
  4. Set clear rules about internet safety, such as not revealing full names, the schools they attend, and home addresses. Teach your child about internet predators and how to evade them.
  5. Delay access for pre-teens. For instance, Facebook’s age limit is 13.
  6. Monitor the amount of their screen time.
  7. Educate them about online safety and information sharing.
  8. If your child has a social media account, make sure you are friends with or follow them.
  9. Be diligent, not paranoid. Periodically check the apps on the phone you allow them to use. Remember, it’s your phone.
  10. Have a “shared computer” in a public space in your home and allow your child age-appropriate privacy.

Safeguarding Your Child on Social Media: The Importance of Prayer, Monitoring, and Communication

Pray for them and yourself along with their protection and for the development of self-control. Keep communication lines open with them. If needed, find a competent, faith-friendly counselor to work with you and your child.

©2023 John Thurman. All rights reserved. Used by permission. Scripture quotations are from the ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®), copyright © 2001 by Crossway, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. Used by permission. All rights reserved. May not copy or download more than 500 consecutive verses of the ESV Bible or more than one half of any book of the ESV Bible.

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Customize your library of parenting resources:
Select
  • by...
    Age & Stage
  • by...
    Building Block
  • by...
    Parenting Q&A
  • by...
    Parenting Trait
  • by...
    Topic

    • About the Author

    Read More About:

    BoundariesEveryday ParentingParentingTechnology & EntertainmentTechnology & Internet

    You May Also Like

    Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
    About Us
    Shows & Podcasts
    Shop
    Donate
    Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
    • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
    Sign Up
    Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
     | 
    Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
    Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin