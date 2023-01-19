How to have difficult conversations

If I may, I would love to offer some words of vulnerability in hopes that someone reading this may find comfort when having difficult conversations. For about ten years now, I often feel that as I visit familiar places, people speak to me with a heightened awareness that I am a “pro-life Christian.” I am not ashamed of this label whatsoever. But, being a member of Generation Z, many of my peers are neither pro-life nor Christian.

The uniqueness of my worldview sometimes strikes anxiety in my peers, other times anger, but rarely curiosity. I have noticed a recurring pattern where people tiptoe around particular conversations when they are around me. At the barbershop, in social gatherings, at my favorite coffee shop, and around close friends, I feel that political or religious conversations, aka difficult conversations, are to be promptly cut off because a “pro-life Christian” is in the room.