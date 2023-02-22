How To Get Your Kids Talking

Age & Stage
As a parent, you know each child is different. Some are talkative, some are not. For children to communicate well, we have to take the first steps to teach them.
Engaging intentionally with our kids helps them feel safe, seen, and loved. Luke 6:38 tells us, “Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.” When we gift our child with a tentative ear, he will return with conversations we never thought possible.
Look through the following age-designated questions. I’m tagging along as your parenting cheerleader. Pompoms up!
As a professional communicator, I love to engage with my audience. I intentionally get them talking to identify their needs. You can do this with your children, by asking a couple simple questions.
What’s your favorite thing in the world?
What season of the year makes you happy?
As a parent of four adult children, Maw-Maw to fifteen grandchildren, and a brand-new Great Maw-Maw, I can tell you from experience one thing parenting has in common with professional speaking are the moments you wonder, “Is anyone listening?”
Look for a time to ask your child questions casually. Be intentional in asking when you and your child are alone. Don’t apply pressure. Ask. And don’t ask all the questions at one time. Pace them out over a couple of weeks.
Listen intentionally with love. You can do this. When I cross into new territory, I’m always encouraged by the Lord’s promise in Isaiah 43:2, “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you…” When you are talking to your toddler, try beginning with their favorites.
When you choose to have fun talking with your toddler, they will likely enjoy being more responsible, beginning with picking up their toys.
When your preschooler knows you are interested in who they are, they will be more interested in participating in morning prayers. How powerful and fun is that?
If we fail to engage with our preteens in everyday activities, are we equipped to provide proper, gentle parenting skills to influence their self-esteem?
If we fail to communicate in the fundamental areas with our teens, how can we discuss the more important topics like sexual orientation, gender identity, and same-sex attraction? Allow yourself to feel and look a little silly if that’s what it takes for your teen to know you’re serious about knowing her better.
Remember to use the above questions one at a time over a couple of weeks. Don’t consider your time together as an interrogation session, this is “I want to know more about you” time. Time that will come back to you in deep meaningful ways.
©2023 by Linda Goldfarb. All rights reserved. Scripture quotations are from the ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®), copyright © 2001 by Crossway, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. Used by permission. All rights reserved. May not copy or download more than 500 consecutive verses of the ESV Bible or more than one half of any book of the ESV Bible.
