Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Themes Covered:  
Adaptability Communication Everyday Parenting Family Relationships Intentionality Parenting Techniques

Is “Gentle Parenting” Really All that Gentle?

gentle parenting

How does this parenting style really play out in practical ways?

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

In the realm of parenting styles, child obedience is revered as the gold standard of proper and healthy behavior. Which parenting style achieves this outcome? If you ask the upcoming generation of parents, most will cite gentle parenting as the best bet.

Table of contents

It doesn’t take long to find parenting stories recounting a young mother’s struggle to convince their kids to obey. Most parents can empathize with the before-school pleas to put on a jacket, eat your breakfast, and get in the car with both shoes on.

However, the depths of childhood obedience go beyond simple everyday habits like these.

The emerging theory of gentle parenting promises obedience and more. As its popularity rises, gentle parenting’s philosophies of discipline, boundaries, and respect draw distinct lines in the sand for parents and children alike. Yet, aspiring gentle parents wrestle with two central questions: Who holds the authority? And when that authority is questioned, who will be the first to cross the not so imaginary lines in the sand?  

What is Gentle Parenting?

Gentle parenting is a parenting style focused on how best to approach boundaries, discipline, communication, and empathy with your kids. At its core, this parenting approach focuses on acknowledging a child’s feelings and emotions to discover the motivations behind their behaviors.

Where most parenting strategies handle poor behavior through correction and punishment, gentle parenting avoids these measures altogether. Holding strong boundaries, the gentle parent provides the child with choices in the place of commands.

The central aim of gentle parenting is for parents to select the qualities they want to see in their children. Then, the parents should model these character traits as they move through each age and stage.

Gentle parenting urges parents to accept the psychological and developmental limitations within the toddler stage or the teenage years. Instead of engaging in negative emotions, the gentle parent should remain calm, speak kindly, and allow their child’s actions to run their course.

Of course, there are some caveats to the gentle parenting approach. Emergency discipline is a necessity. As is immediately addressing harmful behavior and outbursts. Yet, gentle parenting’s preferred response involves follow-up conversations about how to better regulate powerful emotions in the future.

If you’re starting to feel like it’s more likely to achieve cultural utopia than effective gentle parenting, you’re not alone. Some of gentle parenting’s loudest critics describe the parenting style’s strategies as “lofty, indulging, and spoiled brats.”

But it’s undeniable. The recent overflow of parents searching for effective parenting strategies has led many families to gentle parenting in favor of traditional methods.

Focus on the Family promotional ad for intentional parenting

Gentle Parenting and Personalities

When considering various parenting styles, it’s necessary to think about your own personality as a parent. Licensed counselor, Ph.D., and Focus on the Family’s Vice President of Parenting, Danny Huerta offers the following advice.

“Gentle parenting has some merit with certain personalities, but not with others.” It’s also worth considering your child’s personality and how they respond to authority. Huerta goes on to say, “Sensitive and hypersensitive children can be responsive to [gentle parenting] while more dominant personalities will struggle with this parenting approach.”

As you read through, consider how your personality relates to or differs from your child’s character traits.

Gentle Parenting and Authoritative Parenting

Coined by parenting expert Sarah Ockwell-Smith in her book, The Gentle Parenting Book, gentle parenting initially applied to common milestones in early childhood development. Ockwell-Smith describes the application of gentle parenting to potty training and putting kids to bed. The parenting method eventually evolved into a comprehensive philosophy focused on a parent’s positive and healthy responses to their children’s behaviors.

Gentle parenting signals a distinct shift from “authoritative parenting,” (an approach routinely advocated for by Focus on the Family). Authoritative parenting supports time-outs and grounding, while gentle parenting tends to discourage those practices. Conversations involving punishment, consequences, and discipline provide the sharpest divide between the two parenting styles.

Common with most parenting strategies, there’s a lot to learn from gentle parenting. In a recent New Yorker article slyly titled: “The Harsh Realm of Gentle Parenting,” Jessica Winter describes the parenting style’s rise, as well as its viability in an increasingly individualized culture.

Winter points out a faulty assumption within these circles. She writes, “One of the major themes in gentle parenting discourse generally, is that the children don’t defy for the sake of defiance, but that their challenging behavior is a physiological response to stress.”

She goes on to describe a situation where a toddler throws objects at cars. Winter suggests that the child’s behavior is likely more nuanced and specific than simple stress. How much more is this true for the mood-swinging teenager or grumpy pre-teen?

We’re still left with our initial questions. Who holds the authority in a gentle parenting household? As Winter notes, the continued deference of parent to child’s emotions creates both realistic and hypothetical problems for the parent-child relationship. Most noticeable of all in the arena of discipline.

Gentle Parenting Discipline

Gentle parenting rests on the parent’s ability to communicate clear expectations. In contrast to tiger parents, parents must establish realistic expectations for their kids. They focus on what the child says and feels rather than what the parent hopes or wishes for their children.

This presents a conundrum with discipline. When a child misbehaves in a parent’s eyes, there’s likely a consequence if there are clearly outlined boundaries and rules. However, gentle parenting blurs the lines within discipline by elevating the child’s emotions above the parent’s rules.

Winter employs the following example. Imagine a family that’s working on teaching their toddlers to keep their hands to themselves. One day, mom tells her young boy that she’s taking a break from playing to do laundry. The boy erupts into tears and begins hitting his mom.

Gentle parenting would tell the mom that the housework can wait. Your child needs you right now. But where does this end?

In these moments, gentle parenting advocates for the parent to avoid using a harsh phrase such as “Don’t hit” because it contains negative emotions towards the child. Instead, gentle parenting argues that the parent must look at their role in the things that result in the negative behavior.

You’re probably noticing the trend. Gentle parenting imagines ideal situations with far greater frequency than its counterparts. Realistic parents might wonder who on earth can have enough energy for eternal attention on their child’s emotions and needs.

These are worthy questions and criticisms, which lead to a discussion of gentle parenting’s other core tenet: communication.

Gentle Parenting Communication

Returning to the New Yorker’s article, Winter eventually moves into analysis of common parenting phrases and their role in the gentle parenting approach. Phrases like “right now” and “because I said so” remain common throughout parenting culture.

Yet, gentle parenting vehemently opposes all uses of these phrases.

The business of parenting advice operates under the assumption that you have control in the relationship with your children. At times, this flips the balance on its head and provides the child with more control than the parent. This is especially true with communication.

Part of the confusion and danger appears in moments where experts advocate for listening to your child’s emotional outbursts rather than immediately correcting or offering advice.

Popular gentle parenting podcasts such as “Unruffled” and the “The Gentle Parenting Show” chronicle success stories of gentle parents engaging in healthy conversations with their kids. Frankly, listening to these podcasts presents more questions that answers. Namely, who’s really in charge in a gentle parenting environment?  

The Verdict

A perfect parenting style simply does not exist. Your children are unique in their personalities, temperaments, and character qualities. Most parenting styles and strategies fail to acknowledge the reality that our children are created in the image of God.

There’s no amount of psychology or theory that can adequately explain God’s intent and design for creation, especially of children. But that reality still doesn’t get your five-year old to put their shoes on.

I asked several Christian parents about their approach to parenting their children. Their responses and stories make up a kaleidoscope of experiences both shared and distinct. However, time after time, three ideas continued to surface. Certainly, there are elements of these ideas within gentle, authoritative, and other parenting styles. Yet, they are fundamental to a Christian worldview.

Love, forgiveness, and sacrifice. These are not made by human hands. Nor is your child. Along with your children, love, forgiveness, and sacrifices are God’s gifts designed to teach us about Him and His glory. You only find the purest form of these ideas within Christianity. There’s a reason for that. There’s also a reason gentle parenting fails to incorporate these ideas into its philosophies. Its focus lies elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

Within parenting, we must directly face the reality that our children are our responsibility, but at the same time, they are separate from us. As your children grow up, there will be more opportunities for better parenting and better obedience.

Without love, forgiveness, and sacrifice, there’s little hope for things to “go better next time.” Our approach to parenting isn’t perfect either. Yet, we believe it’s rooted in something lasting and hopeful.

For more information about Focus on the Family’s parenting strategies, styles and advice, please explore our resources here and parenting style specific content here.

© 2022, 2023 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series
Customize your library of parenting resources:
Select
  • by...
    Age & Stage
  • by...
    Building Block
  • by...
    Parenting Q&A
  • by...
    Parenting Trait
  • by...
    Topic

    • About the Author

    Read More About:

    9-12 (Pre-teen/Tween) Everyday ParentingAdaptabilityAges 4-8 (Preschool/Elementary) Everyday ParentingAuthoritative ParentingCommunicationComparisonEveryday ParentingFamily RelationshipsGrace-based ParentingIntentional ParentingIntentionalityParentingParenting StylesParenting Techniques

    You May Also Like

    Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
    About Us
    Shows & Podcasts
    Shop
    Donate
    Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
    • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
    Sign Up
    Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
     | 
    Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
    Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin