How to Help Your Perfectionist Child

Parents have a lot of options to choose from when it comes to summer camp. However, it can be difficult to determine the correct age to send your child to camp.
The signs of perfectionism can appear in your child’s behaviors, emotions, and thoughts. Learn how to pair practical steps with emotional investment.
It can be so easy to fall into the trap of perfectionism. It can feel right and good in the moment as you get affirmation and admiration from others, and you feel more in control of life. Yet, it can lead to feeling emotionally and mentally drained.
What about your kids?
I’ll never forget when a teen woman came to my office. She was longing for control and affirmation but was entangled in her self-inflicted perfectionism. Also, she was struggling with panic attacks, depression, and a crippling eating disorder. She was brutally self-critical and had high expectations of herself as she unfairly compared herself to others daily.
Even though this may sound extreme, it provides a picture of what perfectionism can do as it gives an illusion of control. It takes a lot of work to be aware and help untangle ourselves and our children from its life-draining grip.
Perfectionism is the fruitless pursuit of becoming someone with no faults or flaws. Perfectionism brings an endless barrage of self-critical and anxious thoughts. Perfectionists pursue almost impossible standards of excellence as they search for affirmation, value, competence, and a sense of worth.
There are two general momentums of perfectionism that either lead to healthy or unhealthy developments in children:
Christian families tend to mix up pursuing perfectionistic behaviors instead of pursuing obedience and surrender. Our imperfections, failures, and weaknesses help us rely more and more on a close relationship with Christ. There can be an increased level of gratitude when we realize the imperfections in ourselves that have been forgiven, which leads to a humble and loving heart. Obedience means pursuing a relationship with Christ that learns to love others well, imperfections and all.
Explore whether you see these things in your child. They are…
The difficulty is that some of these behaviors can be developmentally normal, especially for some personality types, such as the Thinker and Leader personalities. However, there are two main points to consider. The first is if they are setting unrealistically high standards for themselves and/or others to feel a sense of worth or control. Next, the second is if they are impatient and almost intolerant of imperfections in themselves and/or others. If your child is terrified of people seeing or knowing their imperfections or of failing in anything, then they might have signs of perfectionism.
Does perfectionism in kids come from their parents? Is it genetic? Does it come from friends or teachers? Is it contagious?
In general, perfectionism comes from a child’s interpretation of how to feel a sense of worth and love. Also, some children are born with genetic predispositions to anxiety that can cause them to be more prone to becoming a perfectionist. But perfectionism generally comes from a child wanting to feel “good enough” or “better than.”
Unhealthy perfectionism in children can come from:
There is nothing wrong with having high standards and pursuing excellence in work and performance. However, it is the “why” behind the high standards that makes the difference.
Research suggests that authoritarian parents (all rules with little to no affection or warmth) are more likely to create an environment of perfectionism. In one recent study, researchers discovered that:
Also, keep in mind that “all rules” parenting leads to legalism and your child needing to earn your love. To effectively curb perfectionistic tendencies, it’s essential to bring warmth, affection, and sensitivity to the guidance and discipline you bring in your child’s life.
Signs and symptoms of perfectionism has been on the rise since the 1980’s. In my experience, I do believe that social media has played and continues to play a big role in the rise of perfectionism. Children are in constant comparison through social media. In general, social media highlights what is “amazing” or “important.” And people post videos and content in the hopes of generating attention and likes.
Perfectionism is encouraged through social media when it is all about finding ways to get people to affirm or love you. It is a game that never ends and tends to lead to loneliness, emptiness, depression, and anxiety.
On social media, there seems to be a pressure to:
An essential step in helping your child overcome perfectionism on social media is to help them realize that there is no need to try to be someone else. This mentality boils down to having a surrendered heart toward Christ that naturally obeys Christ out of love for Him. Each person’s relationship with Christ is unique to their journey as they pursue a relationship with Christ.
In Ephesians 2:10, we are affirmed that we are God’s masterpieces, or His workmanship created to do great things in Christ Jesus. We are designed on purpose and with purpose to love others deeply. From an early age, affirm your children and value the development of their character and uniqueness.
Yes and no. Researchers have found that elementary girls tend to be more susceptible to perfectionism than boys. In general, research points to females across all ages struggling more with perfectionism than males.
I still remember when my daughter’s third-grade teacher approached me and my wife and said, “your daughter seems to be a bit of a perfectionist.” It was eye opening and important for us to listen to how much of our daughter’s perfectionism came from me and my wife.
I got to meet with my daughter’s wonderful teacher and her aide as we explored some ideas for helping my daughter loosen up and relax in her approach toward flaws and imperfections. We discussed how she could become excited with the possibilities that can be found in imperfections and weaknesses. In all honesty, it helped me pause and reflect. Then, consider how I was doing with my own imperfections and weaknesses.
In my experience, I have found that both boys and girls struggle in their own unique ways with perfectionism. I see more boy athletes struggle with imperfection than girl athletes. And I have noticed more girls struggle with perfectionism in academic settings than boys. However, I do think that perfectionism is a human issue that shows up differently depending on personality, background, and experiences.
Also, our children need to watch us intersect in healthy ways with moments of disappointment, failure, insecurity, and weakness.
All three can be destructive in their own way. The first step in helping you and your family move toward freedom from the trap of perfectionism is realizing that you’re getting dragged into its game. Christians tend to think that having the illusion of perfection means you’re doing well, but Jesus said He died for sinners. He said that in your weakness, you are made strong in Him.
First, look at you and your spouse. Are either of you perfectionists? What’s it like in your home? Make sure love is not dependent on performance in your home. Also, take some time to invest in calm and focused relationship with your child.
Here are just a few things you can begin doing to help your child start pulling away from perfectionism:
In general, behaviors are just symptoms of beliefs and perceptions spilling out. Thoughts and emotions dance or work together to form the behaviors we see. Take time to understand what perfectionism is getting for your child.
Are they needing affirmation, control, love, acceptance?
Explore it with them and then discuss healthier ways to get what they are searching for.
You can read these scriptures with your kids:
Finally, perfectionism can lead to extreme exhaustion. If you as a mom or dad find yourself in this place and want some help, you can speak with one of our professionally licensed counselors at FOTF- 1800-A-FAMILY. For more practical tips and answers to your questions, visit us at www.focusonparenting.com
