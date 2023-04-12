How Can I Help My Preschooler’s Behavior?

Should We Pay Our Kids for Doing Chores?
How should we approach giving an allowance for our kids? How do we use chores to help our kids learn responsibility without just paying them for work?
How can I help my child who’s having trouble adjusting to preschool?
I’d encourage you to look beyond what happens just at school. Sometimes the key can be how your child behaves while at home around siblings, friends, or even you. In general, it’s rare for your son or daughter to simply be compliant and obedient in one setting and then act defiantly in another setting for no apparent reason.
There are a few things you can keep in mind or watch for when it comes to your preschooler’s behavior:
Another aspect of child behavior at school is making sure mom and dad, or other authority figures, are on the same page with discipline, consequences, and boundaries. For more help on the topic of child behavior, explore our resources here.
© 2023 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.
We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together.
The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.
Read More About:
How should we approach giving an allowance for our kids? How do we use chores to help our kids learn responsibility without just paying them for work?
Any topics, conversations, or even a mention related with sex can be awkward for you and your preschooler. Much less a situation like this. Learn how you can use this moment to build positive momentum for conversations about sex with your child.
Should I be concerned about my child sleeping too much? How much sleep is too much sleep? What can I do to build healthy routines in my home?
We’d love to hear from you! Share your questions about parenting here.
Submit Your Parenting Question Here
First Name