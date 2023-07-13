Save Marriages!

You can rescue a couple from the brink of divorce and restore a family! Double your gift for struggling couples and expand efforts like Hope Restored® marriage intensives!

DOUBLE YOUR GIFT

Choose the amount you would like to give.

$30
$60
$120
$240
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Make 2X the Impact

Save Marriages!

You can rescue a couple from the brink of divorce and restore a family. Double your gift for struggling couples and expand efforts like Hope Restored® marriage intensives.

DOUBLE YOUR GIFT

Choose the amount you'd like to give.

$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Themes Covered:  

Raising Godly Men Out of a Toxic Culture

raising boys into godly men takes a father like this one loving his son into manhood

In spite of the conflicting messages our boys are getting about masculinity, you can raise your son to be a godly man.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

If you are raising a boy today, the path to manhood may not seem as clear as it was for you or your brother. Maybe you’re wondering how to raise your little guy into a godly man. It can feel especially daunting in a culture that sends such conflicting messages about faith and masculinity. Mark Hancock, CEO of Trail Life USA, offers some valuable insights on this topic for parents navigating the ever shifting cultural terrain.

The Importance of Role Models in Shaping Biblical Masculinity

The question at the heart of this issue is, as Mark explains, “What does it mean to be a man?”

This is not just a question posed by a young man in a counseling office, but a question being asked by an entire generation of young men. Men who are growing up in a society that has drifted so far from what was once considered the norm.

Throughout history, the role of a man was clear.

A good man, a godly man, was the one who stood up, showed courage, protected his family, and provided for them. A man’s ability to do these things were not only required for survival, they were highly prized attributes.

Sadly, these values have faded in our culture. What was once considered admirable qualities in a man, is now considered suspect, demonized, and labeled as “toxic.” This is particularly concerning not only for families, but growing boys trying to find how they fit in the world around them.

Our boys’ natural abilities, their God given strengths are utterly devalued and dismissed.

Consider this: one in four boys doesn’t have a father in their home, and 76 percent of public school teachers are female. Girls have plenty of strong female role models. Boys simply do not. This lack of male role models is significant. It plays an important role in how he sees himself. Most importantly, how he answers the question of what a man is, and what a man does.

Raising Godly Men through Role Models and Character Formation

Boys need to see examples of what it means to be a man. It’s up to the older generation to provide that guidance. We can look to the “greatest generation” for inspiration. The men who fought on the beaches of Normandy, stood against tyranny, and then came home to fight different battles. Health battles like high blood pressure, and stress, all while working hard to provide for their families.

Interestingly, society often views manhood from the outside.

We tend to focus on external behaviors to define what it means to be a man. This approach can lead to confusion among boys. In contrast, the Bible talks about an inside-out formation, emphasizing the importance of character traits.

Character Traits for Godly Manhood: Beyond Courage and Sacrifice

Key traits that define godly manhood include courage and sacrifice. However, two overlooked traits in our culture are selflessness and self-sacrifice.

These qualities used to be evident in sports stars and male leaders. Men who would set examples of what it means to sacrifice for the team. However, many of today’s sports stars seem to be out for themselves, leaving boys without these crucial role models.

Another pair of traits critical to raising boys into godly men are gentleness and humility. People often confuse these traits with passivity and softness. Nothing could be further from the truth.

They are actually signs of strength.

They require self-control and offer the opportunity for growth. A humble man can acknowledge his shortcomings and strive to do better, while a gentle man can treat others kindly, following the Golden Rule.

Teaching boys about gentleness and self-control is essential in a world that often mistakes power for strength. It’s about showing them that true strength lies in being able to love and respect others, not in exerting dominance or control.

The Journey to Godly Manhood: An Identity Rooted in Christ

The journey to godly manhood begins with an identity rooted in Christ. Jesus modeled humility and gentleness, but he also stood up when necessary. This balance is what boys today need to see. They need to see that it’s possible to be both strong and humble, to be assertive and kind, to be powerful, and gentle.

The Role of Parents in Guiding the Conversation on Identity

Raising boys to become godly men in a toxic culture is a challenging task, but it’s not impossible. It starts with a conversation about identity, about who they are in Christ. Parents have the privilege and responsibility to guide this conversation, to help their sons understand that their identity is not based on the fragile picture painted by society, but on the solid truth of what God says about who they are.

As parents, we have the ability to initiate these conversations with our children, especially during their formative pre-teen years. We can guide them towards understanding their true identity in Christ, rather than letting them build their self-image based on the unstable and often misleading portrayals of manhood in our culture.

Mark Hancock’s insights provide a starting place for these conversations. His emphasis on the importance of selflessness, self-sacrifice, gentleness, and humility in defining godly manhood is a refreshing contrast to the self-centered and aggressive models of masculinity often promoted in our society.

Raising Godly Men

Proverbs 22:6 Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.

Above all, we can teach boys to value leaning on God and acknowledging their weaknesses in a world that frequently tells them to “buck up” and solve things independently.

This humility can empower them to conquer their insecurities and fears, rather than hiding behind them.

Key Takeaways: How to Raise Boys into Godly Men

Raising godly men in today’s culture is a daunting task. Nonetheless, with the right guidance and a firm foundation in Christ, it is an achievable goal. As parents, we can guide our sons through the confusing messages they encounter about manhood, steering them towards their roles as godly men.

  1. Understanding Manhood:

    It’s crucial to understand and communicate what it means to be a man from a biblical perspective, especially in a culture that often sends conflicting messages about masculinity.

  2. Role Models Matter:

    Boys need strong male role models. If they lack these in their immediate environment, parents can help them find examples in history, literature, and other sources.

  3. Character Over Behavior:

    Focus on developing character traits like selflessness, self-sacrifice, gentleness, and humility.

  4. Identity in Christ:

    The journey to godly manhood begins with an identity rooted in Christ.

  5. Parental Guidance:

    Parents have the privilege and responsibility to guide conversations about identity. Help your sons understand that their identity is not based on societal expectations, but on the solid truth of what God says about who they are.

  6. Early Preparation:

    Start these conversations early, ideally during the formative pre-teen years. This gives boys a solid foundation as they grow into young men.

  7. Consistent Updates:

    Keep updating and reinforcing these lessons as your child grows. This helps to solidify their understanding and application of these principles in their daily lives.

©2023 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. Scripture quotations are from the ESV® Bible (The Holy Bible, English Standard Version®), copyright © 2001 by Crossway, a publishing ministry of Good News Publishers. Used by permission. All rights reserved. May not copy or download more than 500 consecutive verses of the ESV Bible or more than one half of any book of the ESV Bible.

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Customize your library of parenting resources:
Select
  • by...
    Age & Stage
  • by...
    Building Block
  • by...
    Parenting Q&A
  • by...
    Parenting Trait
  • by...
    Topic

    • About the Author

    Read More About:

    Biblical ManhoodBiblical SexualityBoundariesFatherhoodParenting

    You May Also Like

    Smiling white man playfully slinging a smiling black boy over his shoulder, with sunlit forest in background
    Father Child Relationships

    What Fathers Do For Sons

    When fathers take the time to build relationships with their sons, they help them develop their identity, confidence and perseverance

    June 15, 2023
    Father Child Relationships

    How Fathers Help Kids Grow

    When fathers are attentive to their children, they build relationships that encourage healthy child development.

    June 14, 2023
    Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
    About Us
    Shows & Podcasts
    Shop
    Donate
    Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
    • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
    Sign Up
    Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
     | 
    Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
    Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin