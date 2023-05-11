The Power of a Mother’s Love

The back cover of Dr. Brenda Hunter’s book The Power of Mother Love casts a vision for moms:

“Mother love shapes cultures and individuals. While most mothers know that their love and emotional availability are vital to their children’s well-being, many of us do not understand the profound and long-lasting impact we have in developing our young children’s brains, teaching them first lessons of love, shaping their consciences … At a time when society urges women to seek their worth and personal fulfillment in things that take them away from their families and intimate bonds, Hunter invites women to come home — to their children, their best selves, their hearts.”

Our Relationships With Our Mothers

You and I need to be willing to look inside our own experiences. We need to identify the places still affected by our relationship with our own mother. We can begin that journey by simply being willing to search our hearts and better understand ourselves. Professional counseling may also be a valuable part of that process.

Laura Ingalls Wilder said, “What is there in the attitude of your children toward yourself that you wish were different? Search your heart.”

This is important whether your mother is still living or not. Our relationships with our mother deeply affect us. One of the most powerful gifts we can give to our children is our own emotional health. A first step you can take on this journey is reading The Mom I Want to Be by T. Suzanne Eller. This book is designed to help you rise above your past and give your kids a great future.

A child should never feel as if they need to earn a mother’s love. This will leave a void in their heart all of their life. A mom’s love must be given unconditionally to establish trust and a firm foundation of emotional intimacy in a child’s life. If love is withheld, a child will look for it in a million other ways. Sometimes they will search throughout their lifetime unless they come to some sort of peace with their past. The emotional foundation we give our children at home is foundational to their life. We cannot underestimate the value of the home and the power of a mother’s love.

Your Role is a Higher Calling Let The Eternal Mark of a Mom energize you as you fulfill your influential and invaluable role. Purchase Today!

A Mother’s Love Is All About Influence

The profession of motherhood is all about influence. You and I have an incredible opportunity to influence the next generation by what we do as a mother every day. This is why intentionality is so important during the years that we raise our family. Be intentional about:

Your own healing from life’s hurts.

Taking care of yourself.

Investing in your marriage.

Parenting.

Homemaking.

Intentionality increases influence, and influence is something God asks us to be intentional about. We cannot underestimate the power of a mother’s love, the value of home, and the significance of our intentional presence there.