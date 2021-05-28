Why Parents Need Funny Parenting Memes

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

Maria dropped down on the sofa cushion and heaved a sigh. She had just gotten both of her young kids down for a nap. Now was the perfect time for her to catch up on some household tasks. However, before she tackled the stack of dirty dishes in the sink or paid the bills that had just arrived in the mail, she needed five minutes to hit the reset button. Her day had been hectic, and the kids were more wound up than usual. She pulled her phone from her pocket and spotted a message from her best friend. In the text was a funny parenting meme. Maria laughed out loud as the meme reminded her of a funny moment she had shared with the kids last week. The laughter was all she needed to get her second wind and tackle the afternoon’s tasks.

There is an adage that says, “Laughter is the best medicine.” There are times that parents stress, have doubts, and worry. The daily routine can be exhausting. If we let them, these things can wear on our physical, mental, and emotional health. Parents need moments of laughter to revive weary spirits and put things back into perspective. One of the places that parents can get laughter is through parenting memes.

Why Parents Need Funny Parenting Memes

When life gets bumpy, or something takes an unexpected turn during the day, I have a friend who likes to remind me of this truth: “You can either laugh about it, or you can cry about it.” Most people prefer the option that doesn’t involve crying (including myself), so it is a good reminder to find the humor in every situation. Here are reasons why parents need humor — in this case, funny parenting memes — in their lives.

1. Memes Remind Parents They Are Not Alone

How many times have you looked at a parenting meme and thought, “This is our life!” Maybe the meme reflects some aspects of your child’s behavior or personality. Parenting memes make parents realize that they have things in common with other families and that they share similar parenting experiences. Memes help parents to recognize that they are not alone in their parenting journey.

2. Memes Can Provide Encouragement

Parents need all of the encouragement they can get. They need to know that they will get through the challenging days, the rough patches, the uncertainties, and the worries. They need to know that they are doing an excellent job with their kids. Sending a parenting meme to a friend can be a great way to send some encouragement their way, share a laugh, and brighten their day.

3. Laughter Has Benefits

Laughter is a fantastic stress reliever, but it’s not only for temporarily improving one’s mood. It can have long term effects that are positive for a parent’s health. For example, it can improve one’s mindset and mood long term, improve one’s immune system, and help cope with difficult situations. Laughter can improve your sense of humor and help you see the world through a more positive lens. Parenting memes are a great way to laugh throughout the day.

4. A New Way to Communicate

In the 1997 movie Flubber, a robot named Weebo showed her emotions by playing clips and scenes from movies on her built-in screen. My brother and I thought that was a creative way to communicate. We wished we could pull up scenes from our favorite movies to explain our thoughts, references, and feelings more clearly. Fast forward almost twenty-five years, and we have GIFs on our phones and computers that accomplish that very thing. These animated memes are a new way to communicate that is increasingly popular, especially among younger generations. These animated memes can bring laughter and clarity to situations in conversations.

5. Communicating With Younger Generations

Memes can be about anything and everything, and younger generations share the most memes. Understanding memes and knowing how to communicate with them can be a fantastic way for parents to bridge the communication and generation gap between them and their children. Parents can learn about the current culture and trends that their kids are facing and talk to their kids about them. Funny memes also can help parents and kids share moments of laughter, encourage each other, and relate to each other. Memes can open doors to more in-depth conversations with our kids.

22 Funny Parenting Memes

Here are a few funny parenting memes to get you started and brighten your day! Feel free to share them with your parent friends who could use some encouragement and a laugh today.

Parenting Memes About Adaptability

Ross could be a little more chill. (Couldn’t we all?) No matter how many friends we have, things don’t always go our way. But ADAPTABILITY is a great characteristic for parents to show. By adjusting to the emotional and situational demands of day-to-day life, we can build a flexible attitude in our kids. How do you rate with this trait?

Like Lorelai Gilmore, we all like having things go our way. But when they don’t, your ability to see the big picture and course-correct can help instill easygoing and accommodating attitudes in your kids. ADAPTABILITY … that’s change you can live with! Is this a strong suit for you?

Parenting Memes About Boundaries

Hidy, ho, neighbor! You don’t have to have the backyard, over-the-fence wisdom of Wilson to know that setting healthy BOUNDARIES in your home takes discernment and courage. Effective parents establish proper limits (even on good things and themselves) to help their children learn balance and self-control. Now that’s home improvement! Are BOUNDARIES a parenting strength of yours?

Don’t listen to Condescending Willy Wonka. One of the toughest jobs of today’s parent is figuring out how to manage technology and entertainment in your home. BOUNDARIES help set healthy limits and teach self-control and balance. But even effective moms and dads need courage and discernment to establish them. Some chocolate would be nice too! How do you rate on the topic of BOUNDARIES?

Whoa! Strange things are afoot in your playroom, dude. Your kids are having a video game marathon, but don’t get mad. Be excellent to them — and yourself. One of the toughest jobs of today’s parent is figuring out how to manage technology and entertainment in your home. BOUNDARIES help set healthy limits and teach self-control and balance.

Parenting Memes About Grace and Forgiveness

If the relationships in your home are sometimes like dogs and cats fighting, eventually you’re going to need some GRACE & FORGIVENESS. This parenting characteristic helps overcome expectation and judgment, while allowing moms and dads to correct children gently and then offer guidance and instruction. Your little rivals might not always be as quiet as a mouse, but a culture of grace is never cartoonish. Do GRACE & FORGIVENESS make you feel animated as a parent?

Does parenting with GRACE AND FORGIVENESS feel like a skill that is far far away? Parenting is a is a complicated profession and effective moms and dads know that they can only provide guidance and instruction in a home (or spaceship) marked by gentleness and kindness. Is your skill with grace and forgiveness as strong as Beskar?

Parenting Memes About Gratitude

Does your parenting journey feel like it’s boldly taking you where no mom or dad has gone before? That’s logical! Parenting is a trek, even for effective moms and dads. If you have trouble with tribbles on your starship, keep showing an attitude of GRATITUDE. Beam up your own thankfulness to communicate, guide, and resolve conflict with a positive outlook. It’s quite the enterprise! Is GRATITUDE within your final parenting frontier?

Effective parents know that every child needs a nod of approval. How are you showing GRATITUDE for their unique personality and heart? Leading with your own thankfulness and appreciation will help them have a grateful view of life as they grow. Where does your level of GRATITUDE stack up?

Parenting Memes About Intentionality

Being a mom or dad can feel like walking into Mordor. Every day is an epic adventure with Middle Earth in the balance. But take it from Boromir … to be an effective parent, you need INTENTIONALITY to have fellowship in your ring. Take the time to purposely guide, teach, and influence your kids toward personal growth and healthy relationships.

Alright, alright, alright. You don’t have to have the McConaughey-in-the-car cool factor to show INTENTIONALITY with your kids. Just be present. Show you care. Make each day count.

Parenting Memes About Steadfast Love

How do you LOVE your kids? Let’s count the ways. Bedtime snuggles. After-school attaboys. A celebratory ice cream treat. Family game nights. Love is the foundation of a strong parent-child relationship. Effective moms and dads share love with their kids to affirm and connect with them. It gets their hearts beating to grow, learn, and love themselves and others. Just how strong are you in showing your child LOVE?

If “The Princess Bride” taught us anything, it’s that LOVE can’t be forced and is deeply felt in the heart. (Also, don’t get involved in a land war in Asia — it’s a classic blunder!) But anyway … as a mom or dad, you know that love is the foundation of a strong parent-child relationship, and effective parents understand that it fosters the growth and development of a child’s abilities, strengths, and passions. So have fun storming the castle!

Mom or Dad, your love is a curious thing. It’ll make your kids cry and it’ll make your teen scream. It’ll force ’em to make their bed. And show their Instagram feed. It’ll enforce curfew. And teach ’em wrong and right. It’ll check their homework and might just save their life. That’s the power of LOVE. Can you feel it? It’s the foundation of a strong parent-child relationship, and despite the occasional drama, effective parents get that it protects, nurtures, guides, and reminds — all for their good.

Parenting Memes About Respect

Teaching your minions RESPECT starts with you. Effective moms and dads recognize the God-given dignity and worth in their kids, and then help their kids see value in other children and adults with the same lens. Is respect a go-to parenting skill for you?